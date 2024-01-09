Highlights Inter Milan midfielder Stefano Sensi is a transfer target for Leicester City.

Sensi is currently struggling for game time at Inter and could be on the move again.

Leicester have made contact with Inter over a potential permanent move for Sensi.

Inter Milan midfielder Stefano Sensi is a January transfer window target for Leicester City.

That's according to journalist Gianluca Di Marzio, who says that talks are taking place over a potential move for the 28-year-old.

Sensi down the pecking order at Inter

Initially, Sensi joined Inter on loan from Sassuolo in August 2019, with that move being made permanent 12 months later.

In total, the midfielder has made 56 appearances in all competitions for Nerazzurri, scoring four goals in that time.

He has also had loan spells elsewhere in Serie A with Sampdoria and Monza, but finds himself struggling for game time this season.

Since the start of the current campaign, Sensi has made just four appearances across all competitions for Simone Inzaghi's side.

As a result, it now seems as though the 28-year-old could be on the move again, with the transfer window now once again open.

Leicester make their move for Inter Milan midfielder

According to this latest update from Di Marzio, Leicester manager Enzo Maresca is keen to secure a deal for the 28-year-old.

As a result, it is thought that the Foxes have made contact with Inter over a potential move for Sensi, although no official offer has been made.

According to fellow journalist Fabrizio Romano, those talks centre around a move that would take the midfielder to the King Power Stadium on a permanent basis.

Di Marzio meanwhile, has suggested that if Leicester are to sign Sensi, they will have to sell another midfielder, with the Foxes apparently ready to sanction a departure for Dennis Praet.

Recent reports had claimed that the Belgian is attracting interest from his former loan club, Torino.

For his part, Sensi's contract with Inter Milan is set to expire at the end of this season, meaning this could be the Italian giants' last chance to cash in on him.

Leicester enjoying excellent Championship season

Following their relegation from the Premier League at the end of last season, Leicester now look well on course for an immediate return to English football's top-flight.

The Foxes have taken 65 points from their 26 league games so far this season, meaning they are currently top of the Championship table, 13 points clear of the play-off places.

Leicester are next in action on Saturday afternoon, when they travel to the CBS Arena to take on Coventry City, in front of the Sky Sports cameras.

Sensi could be a useful signing for Leicester

It does feel as though the signing of Sensi could be a useful bit of business for Leicester to complete.

While speculation continues over the future of Praet, they have also been dealt a blow recently that Wilfred Ndidi will be out of action for several months through injury.

The addition of Sensi, could therefore provide Maresca's side with some useful depth in the centre of their midfield, and the 28-year-old would be an option to fill that void, who would bring plenty of top level experience with him.

As a result, you get the feeling that Leicester City may well be working hard to complete a signing such as this, over the course of the next few weeks.