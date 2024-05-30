Leicester City have engaged in personal talks with Royal Antwerp midfielder Pierre Dwomoh, according to an update on X from Belgian reporter Sacha Tavolieri.

The Foxes need to prepare for life in the Premier League following their Championship title win - but that won't be an easy task considering their financial situation.

Losing nearly £90 million during the 2022/23 campaign, they were charged with a breach of financial rules earlier this year and because they have breached the rules by a considerable amount, they will need to be extremely careful regarding the amount they spend during the upcoming summer window.

They may even be forced to cash in on players during the summer window to avoid future financial breaches - and Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall is one player who could potentially be sold on for a considerable amount in the coming months.

Dewsbury-Hall shone last season and has three years left on his contract at the King Power Stadium, which should enable the Foxes to hold out for a considerable fee.

Signings will also be required if they want to give themselves the best chance of remaining in the top flight though - and a new manager will also be needed with Enzo Maresca on his way to Chelsea.

Despite Maresca's move to Stamford Bridge, the Foxes seem to be ploughing on with their transfer business.

Latest on Pierre Dwomoh amid Leicester City and Luton Town interest

It has been reported that Dwomoh and his representatives met with Leicester to discuss personal terms, as the Foxes seek a breakthrough in their quest to recruit the midfielder.

However, they aren't the only side interested in the 19-year-old, with Luton Town also thought to be keen on the youngster.

The Hatters may have been relegated back to the second tier, but they didn't spend huge amounts last season and they will benefit from parachute payments, which should boost Rob Edwards' transfer kitty for the summer window.

They could potentially afford a move for him, with €3 million the current price tag being discussed.

Luton may lose this race if they don't move quickly though, with the Foxes having the advantage of already engaging in talks regarding personal terms, and they are also a top-flight team which could put the Midlands club at an advantage.

Pierre Dwomoh needs to prioritise game time amid Leicester City and Luton Town interest

Considering his age, the fact Dwomoh registered 33 senior appearances for Molenbeek in all competitions last term is impressive.

He has also registered senior appearances at other clubs, including his current club Royal Antwerp.

Pierre Dwomoh's 2023/24 campaign (All competitions) Appearances 33 Goals 2 Assists 1 Yellow Cards 7

And with the player already having experience at a first-team level, it shouldn't take him too long to adapt to life at the King Power Stadium or Kenilworth Road.

Dwomoh needs to prioritise game time when considering a move this summer.

He will want to settle down somewhere and play regularly without needing to go out on loan - and a move to Luton may give him a better chance of doing that considering they have moved down to the second tier now.