Leicester City midfielder Wilfred Ndidi has made a solid start to the 2023-24 season after, in truth, a poor previous year.

The Foxes have an abundance of midfield options to call on at the moment, but the Nigerian looks like one of the best options they have and he is adapting to a new advanced role under Enzo Maresca well.

His position at the club isn't set in stone however.

Ndidi's contract expires at the end of this season, and the club might be looking to cash in on a player who has served them so well over the years.

Interest came from Nottingham Forest in the summer, with TalkSPORT reporting that the midfielder was set to go from one East Midlands club to another.

But the Tricky Trees didn't end up going for Ndidi, instead signing another African midfielder in the form of Ibrahim Sangare from PSV Eindhoven.

So, if the 26-year-old does move on from the Foxes in the January transfer window, here are FIVE players that Leicester should go for to replace him.

5 Ebou Adams

The Cardiff City midfielder is very strong in the tackle, winning 80% of his tackles this season, according to FBRef, as well as over 6 tackles per 90 minutes - those numbers rank in the top five in the Championship for midfielders.

The Gambian player's contract doesn't expire until the summer of 2025. So, unlike Ndidi, he won't be going for any cheaper than his market value. He's valued by Transfermakrt.com at just less than £175k.

He's a midfield stopper, and he could be a player to develop for the future, which fits well with the club's transfer strategy.

4 Cameron Brannagan

The Oxford United midfielder was being looked at by teams at a higher level in the summer transfer window, with Bristol City among those keen.

The U's did well to keep hold of him however, and he's part of the reason why the club have done what they've done over the past year.

Brannagan been extremely impressive for a while in League One, and he looks ready for the step up.

A club like Leicester could be a bit much at once, but he looks to be at the Championship standard at least, and he has a good pedigree having come through the ranks at Liverpool.

3 Siebe Schrijvers

The 27-year-old midfielder has shown himself to be one of the best in his position in the Belgian Pro League.

So far this year, he has an average Sofascore rating of 7.56/10.

His average heatmap, showing what parts of the pitch he covers the most, shows his natural ability to be a really effective box-to-box midfielder.

On top of his relentless stamina and consistency, he can be a goal threat.

He's scored once and created three big chances in eight games for Oud-Heverlee Leuven.

2 Mutassim Al Musrati

Musrati plays for SC Braga in Portugal and has really shone for them.

The Libyan international has won two thirds of his tackles this season, and has contributed two league goals.

He's a player that is constantly patrolling the middle of the pitch, ready to put out fires whenever needed.

The 27-year-old would most be the most expensive on this list, so far, being valued at just under £14 million.

1 Mathieu Choinière

In the MLS, this season, Choinière has been a consistently good performer.

He may not bring the same defensive strengths that someone like Ndidi would, but he'd bring more versatility.

The 24-year-old can play through the middle and as a full back and has got a goal and assist in him, and he's in the top half of midfielders for tackles made across all the top leagues in the world.