Highlights Wilfred Ndidi's current xTV is worth €13.1 million (£11.3 million), a decrease from his peak value of €46.5 million (£40.2 million) in January 2022.

Ndidi's value may seem low due to his contract expiring in the summer, allowing him to become a free agent.

The decline in Ndidi's xTV is influenced by Leicester City's declining results, highlighting the impact of on-pitch performance on market value.

Leicester City saw a number of key players depart the club during the previous summer transfer window.

Relegation from the Premier League led to several stars making the move away from the King Power Stadium.

However, one player that remained was Wilfred Ndidi, with the midfielder remaining with the side as they fight for promotion back to the top flight.

The Nigerian is a key part of Enzo Maresca’s side, as they lead the way in the Championship table after 11 games.

What is expected transfer value?

Football Transfers describes how they derive these expected transfer values on their website.

“In association with FootballTransfers, SciSports calculates Expected Transfer Values (xTV) for more than 240,000 professional football players in over 250 leagues.

“They do this by using a machine learning model that is trained on around 600,000 historical transfers to find patterns in the transfer fees paid for transfers in the past.

“In combination with other influential attributes this results in authentic player valuations that are updated every month.

“Their model is built to best represent the intrinsic value of a player based on historic and futuristic on-pitch added value under free market circumstances.”

Using that, we take a look at how Wilfred Ndidi’s xTV has changed in the aftermath of Leicester’s relegation from the Premier League…

What is Wilfred Ndidi’s current xTV?

Ndidi signed for Leicester in the summer of 2017 for a reported fee worth up to £18 million.

The midfielder arrived from Belgian side Genk, proving his worth as a key player for the team in the six years since.

His current xTV is worth €13.1 million (£11.3 million), which would represent a decent return on investment, all things considered.

One reason why his value may seem low is due to the fact his contract is set to expire in the summer.

This will allow him to walk away from Leicester as a free agent in just a few months, meaning clubs are unlikely to splash cash on his arrival in the upcoming January transfer window.

What was Wilfred Ndidi’s xTV?

Ndidi’s xTV has declined a lot in the last 18 months or so, with his peak value coming in January 2022.

The 26-year-old had a value of €46.5 million (£40.2 million) at his very best, with Leicester competing in Europe and just a few months after winning the club’s first ever FA Cup.

Ndidi’s value only saw a minor decline over the next six months ahead of the start of the 2022-23 campaign.

Weekly wages: Leicester City's top-10 highest earners (Ranked)

The Nigeria international’s value was worth €36.3 million (£31.3 million) when the Foxes started their last Premier League season.

As the team’s results declined, as did Ndidi’s xTV, with the midfielder suffering a drop to €31.5 million (£27.2 million) by the end of August 2022.

Ndidi started this year with an xTV worth €27.8 million (£24 million), highlighting the damage that the side’s results on the pitch had to their market value.

Ndidi’s xTV is likely to continue declining until the end of this term unless the Foxes agree to a new contract with their star midfielder.