Following their relegation from the Premier League at the end of last season, a number of players would leave Leicester City over the course of the summer transfer window.

One player who did stay at the club despite plenty of speculation around his future however, was Kelechi Iheanacho.

Having remained a Leicester player beyond the September 1st deadline, the striker has since gone on to score five goals in 19 league appearances this season, to help the club into a strong position in their attempts to secure an immediate promotion back to the Premier League.

But with the January transfer window now open, it seems there may once again be some considerable discussion around his future, over the coming weeks.

Premier League clubs have been linked with Iheanacho since the summer window closed

Now that the market is open once again, it seems there may be a number of clubs who may be keen on a deal for Iheanacho once again.

Back in November, it was reported by TeamTalk that Premier League clubs such as Brentford, Crystal Palace and West Ham held an interest in the Nigeria international.

Kelechi Iheanacho career by club - stats from Transfermarkt Club Appearances Goals Assists Manchester City 64 21 8 Leicester City 227 61 35 As of 18th January 2024

Meanwhile, it was also claimed by Football Insider earlier this month, that Aston Villa are also keen on the 27-year-old, as they look to provide cover and competition for their current front three of Ollie Watkins, Leon Bailey and Moussa Diaby.

As things stand, Iheanacho's contract at the King Power Stadium is set to expire at the end of this season, so the January transfer window could represent their last chance to receive a fee for him.

That could therefore make a sale tempting for the Foxes, should the right offer be made, and the fact it would seemingly clear a significant portion of their wage budget, could potentially be helpful as well.

Iheanacho among Leicester's highest earners

According to figures estimated by Capology, Iheanacho is currently earning £80,000 per week at Leicester City.

As a result, the striker is apparently being paid a total of £4.16million a year by the club. That means that by these estimates, Iheanacho is currently the joint third-highest paid player, in Enzo Maresca's first-team squad.

It is thought that only fellow striker Jamie Vardy, and midfielder Harry Winks - a summer signing from Tottenham - are being paid more by Leicester than Iheanacho is, at this moment in time, while full-back Ricardo Pereira is said to receive the same wage as the 27-year-old.

Indeed, across the whole of the Championship, Vardy and Winks are thought to be the only players earning more than the Nigerian, with Cardiff City's Wales international Aaron Ramsey apparently the only player away from the King Power Stadium, who matches Iheanacho and Pereira for salary received.

Consequently, moving Iheanacho on this month, would give Leicester a considerable amount more to work with in their wage budget, if they look to add any more players this month.

However, it should be noted that with Iheanacho currently away at the Africa Cup of Nations with Nigeria, any potential deal may not be all that easy to complete from a logistical point of view.