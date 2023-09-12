Highlights Leicester City, alongside Leeds United and Southampton, were relegated from the Premier League last season, but they have a strong desire to regain their top-flight status.

With Enzo Maresca as their new coach, Leicester's squad has been refreshed and is ready to compete at the top end of the table this season.

Leicester's start to the current championship campaign has been promising, with victories against Coventry City, Huddersfield Town, Cardiff City, and Rotherham United, putting them in a better position than their last promotion-winning campaign.

Leicester City have designs of regaining their Premier League status come May - and they have every right to desire just that.

Alongside Leeds United and Southampton, the Foxes were relegated from the top-flight last term in a plight that arrived as a shock to many, given they were trying their hand in Europe and knocking on the door of English football’s elite not too long ago.

Though indeed, promotion is just as much of an expectation as it is an ambition.

With the fresh tuition of Enzo Maresca, Leicester have assembled a squad reared and readied to compete and sustain at the top end of the table for the duration of this term, having undertaken a mammoth player turnover throughout the off-season.

As such, then, promotion is the word on Leicester fans’ lips.

When did Leicester City last win promotion to the Premier League?

It is a feat that they last achieved in the 2013/14 campaign, in which they achieved promotion with a remarkable tally of 102 points, confirming them as league champions ahead of second-placed Burnley.

But, have they started the current season in a manner that could emulate that success in months to come?

Here, we have decided to analyse just how Leicester’s start to proceedings this time out compares to the one that saw them curtail a decade’s hiatus from the Premier League in 2014.

Leicester City’s start to the 2013/14 Championship season

Nigel Pearson’s side initiated the season in victorious style by edging out Middlesbrough in a slender 2-1 win at the Riverside Stadium.

They were unable to mark consecutive victories the following week as they were held to a 0-0 stalemate by Leeds on home soil.

However, Leicester soon returned to winning ways by coming out on top 1-0 away at East Midlands adversaries Derby County, which was then followed up with an emphatic, dramatic 3-2 triumph against Birmingham City, too.

But, at the end of August, Leicester succumbed to a rather surprising defeat when they traveled to the Capital to lock horns with Charlton Athletic, who were winless in league action prior to the affair.

Nonetheless, they were put to the sword by two former-Foxes in Michael Morrison and Yann Kermorgant, both of whom were in on the scoring to guide a 2-1 victory for the Addicks.

After those initial five games, Leicester found themselves positioned fifth in the league, although their season truly ascended into lift-off following the international break…

Leicester City’s start to the 2023/24 Championship campaign

The King Power Stadium outfit also kick-started the current season with all three points, this time in a 2-1 victory over Coventry City in the latest edition of the M69 Derby courtesy of a Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall double.

The momentum from that showdown was carried into subsequent clashes against Huddersfield Town and Cardiff City, where Leicester triumphed 1-0 and 2-1 respectively.

They went on to claim yet another victory by one goal in their next trip to Yorkshire when prospect Kasey McAteer struck twice to orchestrate yet another 2-1 win against Rotherham United.

So, you can understand why there was shock as Leicester fell to a 1-0 defeat at home to Hull City the week after, bringing their perfect start to an abrupt end.

Still, it is a start that bodes well for the remainder of the season and also eclipses the way they began life some ten years ago now, with Leicester two points and positions higher than they were at the same stage of their last promotion-winning campaign.

Make of that what you will, Foxes fans!