Leicester City are aiming to recoup up to £80 million from the sales of Harvey Barnes and James Maddison this summer.

According to the Daily Mail, the duo are set to depart the King Power Stadium this transfer window following the club’s relegation from the Premier League.

A clear-out is expected at Leicester as they prepare for life in the Championship next season.

How much can Leicester City earn in sales this transfer window?

Youri Tielemans is also expected to leave but the club will not receive a fee for his departure as he is at the end of his contract with the Foxes.

The Belgian is not set to continue with Leicester beyond this campaign, meaning he will leave as a free agent, with a number of European clubs being linked with a move.

However, big fees are expected for Barnes and Maddison, who have garnered Premier League attention due to the team’s drop into the second tier.

It has been reported that Aston Villa and West Ham have an interest in Barnes, while Arsenal, Newcastle United, and Tottenham are interested in Maddison.

Leicester are hoping they can earn £40 million for the sale of both players, which would give them a total of £80 million earned in player sales which can then be reinvested back into the squad.

Who else is set to leave Leicester City this summer?

Defender Caglar Soyuncu has already reportedly lined up his next club, with the centre-back heading for Atletico Madrid following the conclusion of his contract with Leicester.

A number of other players are also out of contract, including Jonny Evans, Ayoze Perez, Daniel Amartey, Papy Mendy, and Ryan Bertrand, who are all likely to depart.

Wilfried Ndidi may also leave, with the midfielder attracting a number of interested parties ahead of the summer.

What can we expect from Leicester City next season?

With this much of an overhaul to come, the Leicester squad could look very different by the time the transfer window closes.

A new manager may also be in the dugout, with a decision to be made on Dean Smith’s future.

That means it is hard to predict what we can expect from Leicester for the time being, but if they earn this much in player sales then they should be able to build a dangerous side.

There is little reason to doubt that the Foxes will be in the mix for promotion next season.