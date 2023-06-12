Leicester City have interviewed Enzo Maresca for their head coach position, with the Manchester City coach keen on the role.

Who is Enzo Maresca?

The 43-year-old Italian had a fine playing career that actually started out with West Brom, whilst he would go on to feature for Juventus, Sevilla and Fiorentina among others.

After retiring, Maresca remained in the game, initially in the lower leagues in Italy before he was named as the boss of Man City’s development side.

His work there caught the eye of Parma, but his only senior managerial role to date didn’t go to plan with the Serie B side. Nevertheless, Pep Guardiola moved to bring Maresca back to City after his dismissal, and he has been on the coaching staff as they won a historic treble this season.

However, the chance to be the main man elsewhere appeals to Maresca, and he has been linked with the Celtic and Leicester jobs in recent weeks.

And, it appears the Foxes are seriously considering Maresca, as the Daily Record revealed that he has been interviewed for the role, whilst they state he would be keen on the job at the King Power Stadium.

The update claims that they are still talking to other candidates, as well as reiterating Celtic’s interest, but they believe Leicester is now Maresca’s ‘more likely destination’.

Who will be the next Leicester City boss?

This is a pretty significant development because whilst Leicester will talk to other candidates, the fact they’ve waited so long without making an appointment, and then spoke to Maresca almost as soon as Man City’s season finished, shows he is someone that they really do value.

Of course, we don’t know how the discussions went, but Maresca does have a footballing style that the Foxes fans would enjoy, as he will demand attacking football, and it could be just what they need as they look to kickstart a new era in the Championship.

So, it will be intriguing to see how this plays out, but Maresca wants the job and he does fit the profile of what Leicester will want. Some will rightly be concerned about his record at Parma, but Maresca is clearly a top coach, evident by his work with City, and he seems keen to show what he can do as the main man at a club. Whether this prompts Celtic to formalise their interest remains to be seen, otherwise it seems Maresca could be the man Leicester go for.