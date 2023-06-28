Leicester City are expected to be very busy in the coming weeks as Enzo Maresca looks to put together a team that is capable of returning to the Premier League.

The Foxes are close to losing star player James Maddison, while other first team players have also been linked with a possible exit.

Therefore, it is likely with exits on the horizon, the club is going to be reinvesting some of that money back into the first team.

It has been revealed that Swansea City’s Joel Piroe is a player that Leicester have a ‘strong interest’ in, according to The Telegraph’s John Percy.

What is Joel Piroe’s situation?

The Dutchman joined the Welsh club in 2021 and in the two years he’s been at the club, he has been prolific in England’s second tier.

The 23-year-old scored 20 goals in 45 appearances in all competitions last season and with him entering the final 12 months of his deal he could be moved on by the club.

It was reported earlier this week that former Swansea City boss Russell Martin is keen on bringing the striker to Southampton this summer, but a deal may be hard to do because of the saga of Martin’s compensation package.

While it has also been reported that Italian side Salernitana are also keen on the 23-year-old and are lining up a £10 million offer.

It is believed that the Welsh club offered Piroe a new contract last season, but he is yet to put pen-to-paper, and before he left the club, Martin admitted he could be sold this summer.

He told BBC: "I'm sure there will be [clubs looking at him]. Well, I know there is.

"If it was down to me [Piroe's contract] would have been sorted a long time ago, but it's not.

"Our main job is to win as many games as we possibly can. The next big remit is to develop young talent and give them an opportunity to play.

"While it's frustrating that you may end up losing players of Joel's ilk, like Flynn Downes last summer, maybe Joel this summer, with a year left on his contract, we have to accept that may be a possibility."

Would Joel Piroe be a good signing for Leicester City?

It now seems that as well as Southampton being keen on the forward, Leicester are also interested, and this isn’t a surprise.

Piroe has been very consistent for the last two seasons, and with his contract situation being what it is, it is no wonder teams are circling with interest.

Leicester probably need to add to their attack this summer, as they will possibly lose players and the ones they keep haven’t been performing at a good level.

So, if Leicester can work out a deal that sees them bring Piroe in, then this would be an excellent signing and one that could make them favourites in the Championship.