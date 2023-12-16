Highlights Leicester City are aiming to return to the Premier League after being relegated last season.

Enzo Maresca has made changes to the squad to improve the team's chances of promotion.

Jamie Vardy is the highest-paid player at Leicester, with Conor Coady, Kelechi Iheanacho, Ricardo Pereira, and Harry Winks also among the top earners.

Leicester City will hope that by the end of this season they are once again a Premier League team.

The Foxes suffered a surprise relegation at the end of last season after numerous years of competing at the top end of the Premier League.

So, when they were relegated back to the Championship, there was a change in management as well as a number of changes in the playing squad.

Leicester City - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Harry Winks Tottenham Permanent Tom Cannon Everton Permanent Conor Coady Wolves Permanent Stephy Mavididi Montpellier Permanent Mads Hermansen Brondby IF Permanent Yunus Akgun Galatasaray Loan Cesare Casadei Chelsea Loan Callum Doyle Man City Loan Issahaku Fatawu Sporting CP Loan

Enzo Maresca made several changes, as he wanted to put together a squad that was capable of going straight back up. There is obviously still a bit to go for that to happen, but Leicester are on course to do just that as they sit at the top end of the league.

Due to the club's various personal changes, Leicester's highest-paid players will have changed from last season. So, here we have decided to rank the club’s five highest-paid players from fifth to first, using Capology, which is an estimated wage.

5 Conor Coady

£75,000

The Foxes signed Coady from Wolverhampton Wanderers during the summer transfer window.

The defender missed the start of the season as he was suffering from an injury, not making his debut for the club until the beginning of October.

The 30-year-old has since made a handful of appearances for the club, with him being limited to being on the bench in most games.

There is a lot of competition in the centre-back area, so Coady will be trying to keep impressing in training and hoping he will be called upon on a more regular basis between now and the end of the campaign. Despite just joining the club, Coady is already one of Leicester’s highest-paid players.

4 Kelechi Iheanacho

£80,000

Iheanacho has been at the King Power Stadium since 2017 and has been part of the club’s recent success.

The centre-forward has found himself in and out of the starting XI so far this campaign, as Maresca has used him, Vardy, and now Tom Cannon throughout the season.

The 27-year-old has been one of the club’s highest earners since he joined, as he arrived from Manchester City.

The striker is out of contract at the end of this season, so it is unclear what the future holds for the player, but his first thought will be trying to help the Foxes return to the top flight.

3 Ricardo Pereira

£80,000

Pereira is the joint-third highest earner at the club, as he’s on an estimated wage of £80,000 a week, which adds to £4,160,000 a year.

The 30-year-old is another player that has been on the books at Leicester for a few seasons now, as he joined the club from Porto in 2018.

The defender has had his struggles with injuries, but he has come back into the starting XI this season, and his importance has been shown, as he’s captained the side occasionally.

Pereira has started most games he has been available for in this campaign.

2 Harry Winks

£90,000

Winks joined Leicester during the summer transfer window from Tottenham Hotspur after falling out of favour at the London club.

This is the first time the 27-year-old has played in the Championship, but given he has a number of games under his belt in the top flight, he has adapted very well.

The midfielder has started ever game he has been available for and with him dropping a division, he came with a high wage and that still shows, as he’s estimated to be on a weekly wage of £90,000.

1 Jamie Vardy

£140,000

It probably comes as no surprise to see that Leicester City’s highest paid player is forward Jamie Vardy.

According to Capology, the experienced striker is estimated to be on a weekly wage of £140,000, which adds to £7,280,000 a year.

Vardy has been an excellent servant for Leicester throughout the years, and despite being 36, that has continued this season, striking at around a goal every three games.

It was thought that the player might not have much of a say this season, but Maresca has trusted the forward, and Vardy has repaid the faith shown in him.