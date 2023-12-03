Highlights Leicester City should consider cashing in on Kasey McAteer, as Premier League clubs like Everton and Crystal Palace are showing interest.

McAteer's contract runs until 2025, giving Leicester time to negotiate a new deal or sell him in the summer if necessary.

McAteer is important to Leicester's promotion charge and Maresca should prioritize keeping him happy in the long-term.

Kasey McAteer has been a breakout player for Leicester City so far this Championship season.

The winger has earned his chance in the first team squad following Enzo Maresca’s appointment as manager in the summer.

The 21-year-old has scored four goals from his first 11 appearances in the second division, with injury hampering his progress in recent weeks.

McAteer’s performances for the Foxes have now reportedly caught the attention of a number of Premier League clubs.

Everton and Crystal Palace have both been linked with a move for the Englishman ahead of the transfer window reopening next month.

Should Leicester City cash in on Kasey McAteer?

McAteer has stepped up to the first team quite well and has looked comfortable competing in the second tier.

He could yet make the step up to the Premier League in the January window if Everton or Palace can stump up the cash to convince Leicester to sell.

However, it is likely that the Championship league leaders will set a significant price tag on his future given how important he’s become to Maresca’s first team plans.

One aspect of this potential deal that will unsettle Leicester is the fact that McAteer’s contract runs only until the summer of 2025.

While it means there is no immediate need to sell right now, it does mean that a big decision will need to be made over his future in 2024.

There is still some time on their side, as it is unlikely a Premier League side will push for a move in January if it gets too expensive given the player’s lack of top flight experience.

Leicester could easily demand up to £25 or 30 million for the winger, which is an unrealistic fee for a club like Everton or Palace to pay in January.

As a result, the club can wait until the summer before looking to agree a new deal with the player without being too concerned over his future.

And likewise, McAteer should wait until the summer before making a decision over a new contract, as he will have a lot of leverage by then.

If Leicester are back in the Premier League then committing his future to the King Power makes a lot of sense, but failure to gain promotion could open the door to an exit.

How important is Kasey McAteer to Leicester City?

Leicester have missed McAteer a lot due to injury issues in the last month or so, with Maresca’s side struggling for the same consistency of form in November.

The forward missed the defeat to Leeds United and was only a second half substitute for the 1-1 draw with Sheffield Wednesday.

Related Sunderland now looks the much better transfer than Leicester City for emerging star: View Tom Cannon was heavily linked to the Black Cats in the summer, and that could have been the perfect destination for him in hindsight...

Maresca will want to keep him happy in the long-term as the Italian should know just how important McAteer could be to this squad.

He is a valuable asset that will play a big role in the second half of the season as the Foxes look to close out their automatic promotion charge.

The distraction of a transfer saga will be unwanted, but Leicester shouldn’t be sweating too heavily over the future of the youngster.