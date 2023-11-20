Highlights Leicester City dominated the Championship in their 2013/14 season, earning 102 points, the joint second-highest in the league's history, with a squad of quality players like Mahrez and Vardy.

The current Leicester City squad has a similar level of talent and is one of the most formidable sides in the Championship, capable of survival in the Premier League.

With 13 wins from 16 games, Leicester City's start to the season is the best ever in the Championship, and they are on track to earn over 100 points and compete in the top-flight next season.

Leicester City now ply their trade in English football's second tier, having recently been relegated from the Premier League.

The Foxes endured an incredibly disappointing campaign last season as they were relegated just two seasons after an FA Cup triumph, with Dean Smith unable to save them from the drop after replacing Brendan Rodgers on a short-term contract in April.

Leicester have returned to the second tier for the first time in nine years and have Pep Guardiola's former assistant Enzo Maresca at the helm now. It has been an eventful summer at Leicester for his side as he prepares them for life back in the Championship.

In terms of their recent history, Leicester have perhaps established themselves as one of the bigger and more successful clubs in the country, after their cup triumph and European adventures, as well as that famous Premier League title in 2016.

That came just two years after their last Championship campaign, with the Foxes winning the league in 2013/14, and they will be hoping for an immediate return to the top-flight this term.

Leicester City 2013/14 season

When Leicester won the Championship last time out under Nigel Pearson, they amassed a huge 102 points in the process, which is one of the highest in second tier history, and nine more than second-placed Burnley.

They won 31 of their 46 games in the league at a canter, with many of their spine from that season going on to form the bedrock of their title-winning team two years later in the Premier League.

Riyad Mahrez, Kasper Schmeichel, Danny Drinkwater, Wes Morgan, and Jamie Vardy were all key players across both of those seasons, highlighting the quality that the squad was brimming with for a Championship team.

Pearson was a lucky man that season, with the outrageous standard of his squad the envy of most other sides that season, and most of the team had the quality to be operating in the top-flight already.

How does Leicester's team in 2023 compare?

The side Leicester have now has a similar level of ridiculous talent, which explains partly why they are one of the most formidable sides in the division, and well on course for a similar points-haul to the last time they played at Championship level.

They have a Premier League squad, and perhaps most fans were expecting more of a fire sale in the summer than what actually transpired. The Foxes saw James Maddison and Harvey Barnes depart for big-money, but ended up with a side who would probably be capable of survival in the Premier League even now.

Leicester City - 2023/24 Departures Player Name Signed For Loan/Permanent James Maddison Tottenham Permanent (fee involved) Harvey Barnes Newcastle United Permanent (fee involved) Timothy Castagne Fulham Permanent (fee involved) George Hirst Ipswich Town Permanent (fee involved) Victor Kristiansen Bologna Loan Youri Tielemans Aston Villa Permanent Caglar Soyuncu Atletico Madrid Permanent Daniel Amartey Besiktas Permanent Ayoze Perez Real Betis Permanent Jonny Evans Man United Permanent Boubakary Soumare Sevilla Loan Luke Thomas Sheffield United Loan Nampalys Mendy Without Club Permanent Ryan Bertrand Without Club Permanent Tete Shakhtar D End of Loan

Jamie Vardy, Wilfred Ndidi, Kelechi Iheanacho, and Ricardo Pereira are all players who have been involved in European adventures with Leicester in recent years, and all of whom belong in the top-flight. They have formed the foundation this season as well.

Leicester have 13 wins from 16 games, which is the best ever start to a Championship season from any side. It's been an incredible opening, in spite of two recent losses to Leeds and Middlesbrough, and an unsurprising one when factoring in Maresca's strong hand with his playing squad.

Conor Coady, James Justin, Stephy Mavididi, Harry Winks, and Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall are just some of the other names who underline what the rest of the division has to contend with. Pound-for-pound, this is arguably the best Championship side of all-time in terms of the strength in depth of Leicester's current team.

They should be a side who gets to over 100 points this season and won't need major surgery in order to be a highly competitive top-flight outfit next season, if they do gain promotion.