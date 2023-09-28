Harvey Barnes has responded to the significant update that has emerged regarding Hamza Choudhury’s Leicester City future.

The midfielder was coming into the final year of his current contract, which would allow him to leave as a free agent in the summer of 2024.

However, the Foxes confirmed on Wednesday that the 25-year-old has extended his stay at the King Power Stadium.

Choudhury will now remain with Leicester until the summer of 2027, after proving himself to manager Enzo Maresca.

The Leicester academy graduate has made five league appearances this season, with the club aiming to compete for promotion to the Premier League.

What has Harvey Barnes said about Hamza Choudhury’s Leicester contract extension?

Choudhury posted to social media a message to showcase his pride in signing a new deal with the Championship side.

The midfielder is excited to remain with his boyhood club beyond this campaign.

“Home is where the heart is,” wrote Choudhury, via Instagram.

“Proud to extend my journey with my boyhood club.

Former teammate Barnes responded in the comments with a raising hands and heart emojis.

The forward is still keeping tabs on his previous club, having departed Leicester last summer in a big-money move to Newcastle United.

Barnes and Choudhury both came through the ranks of the academy system of the Leicestershire club.

The 25-year-olds made their breakthrough into senior football around the same time, having played in the same teams at an underage level.

The pair are obviously still on good terms, with Barnes showing his excitement at the news regarding Choudhury’s future with the club.

How has Hamza Choudhury fared this season?

It was unclear whether the midfielder had a future in Maresca’s side before the season got underway.

Choudhury spent the previous campaign on loan with Watford, where he made 36 appearances in the league to help the team come 11th in the table.

Southampton were linked with a move for the player during the summer transfer window, but he has remained at the King Power Stadium beyond the market deadline.

However, he has proven himself as a useful member of the first team squad so far this campaign.

While he has made just one start, the 25-year-old has come off the bench four times to play a role in establishing the side as one of the early contenders for automatic promotion.

Leicester currently lead the way in the Championship table with 21 points from a possible 24.

Next up for the Foxes is a trip to Ewood Park to face Blackburn Rovers on 1 October.

Did Hamza Choudhury deserve a contract extension?

Choudhury isn’t the most important member of the Leicester squad, but is a more than worthwhile part of the team to have available.

Maresca has strong midfield options, which will be key to the club fighting for promotion this season.

The midfielder now has plenty of experience he can bring to the dressing room, and his connection to the club is important to have.

Choudhury is a dependable presence who can fill in many different roles in the team, making him a very useful utility player to have in the squad, so a contract extension makes a lot of sense for all parties.