Highlights Harry Winks praises Enzo Maresca as the best manager he's worked with, hailing his tactical and man management skills.

Leicester's recent poor form may compromise their promotion chances, particularly with uncertainty surrounding potential FFP charges.

Winks' endorsement of Maresca's coaching abilities is significant given his experience with top managers like Guardiola.

Harry Winks has claimed that Enzo Maresca is the best manager that he has worked for.

The midfielder joined Leicester City last summer from Tottenham Hotspur in a deal worth a reported £10 million.

But during his time at Spurs, Winks worked alongside the likes of Mauricio Pochettino, José Mourinho and Antonio Conte, who have all won major European league titles during their managerial careers.

Maresca is in his second role as a leading coach in a team, having previously worked at Parma before becoming Pep Guardiola’s assistant manager at Manchester City.

The Italian is hoping to guide the Foxes to promotion to the Premier League this season, but those hopes took a dent on Friday afternoon with a 1-0 loss to Bristol City.

List of managers Harry Winks has worked under Manager From Mauricio Pochettino 2014-2019 José Mourinho 2019-2021 Nuno Espirito Santo 2021-2021 Marco Giampaolo 2022-2022 Dejan Stankovic 2022-2023 Enzo Maresca 2023-

Harry Winks makes Enzo Maresca claim

Winks has praised the work that Maresca has done with the team this season, highlighting the factors that make him such an exciting coach to work for.

The 28-year-old has claimed that the Leicester boss is the best he’s worked under in his career so far.

“By far the best manager I’ve worked for,” said Winks, via Sky Sports on Twitter.

“He’s incredible, I think everybody would say he’s going to the very top in managerial stature.

“He’s got everything, great man manager, he’s tactically incredible.

“Some of the decisions he tells us to do before the game, how we view the matches, is something I’ve never experienced before in football.

“It’s opened my eyes a lot to football and the way it’s played.

“That kind of Pep Guardiola style as well, I know he’s worked with him for a very, very long time, so I’m loving my football, it works perfectly for me.

“It’s the kind of football I want to play and I buy into, and I think since he’s come in I’ve learned so much and continue to do that.”

Leicester's promotion challenge

Maresca’s team was flying high at the top of the Championship table for much of the campaign, but their recent poor form has allowed Leeds United and Ipswich Town to reel them in.

A 1-0 loss to Bristol City on early Good Friday afternoon has hurt their chances even further, losing their grip on top spot completely as they suffered their third defeat in six games.

It is now set to be a four-way battle for the two automatic promotion places in the final weeks of the season, with Southampton also in the mix.

Leicester are also facing the threat of punishment for alleged financial rule breaches, which could lead to a points deduction.

This could jeopardise their hopes of promotion if a penalty is handed out before the end of the season.

Next up for the Foxes is a big game at home to play-off chasing Norwich City on 1 April.

A big claim by Harry Winks

Winks has worked with a lot of quality managers from his time at Spurs, so this is very high praise from the midfielder.

Leicester have played an exciting brand of football this year, and Maresca has learned a lot from working under Guardiola at City.

This is an exciting statement to hear if you’re a Leicester fan, as it shows Maresca’s potential as a coach.

Their recent form is quite worrying, but this statement from Winks does show just how highly the squad thinks of their manager, which could be crucial in overcoming their recent bad results.