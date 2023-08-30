Highlights Leicester City may allow Harry Souttar to move to Rangers on loan, as the defender is keen on the move to the Scottish giants.

Souttar has not featured for Leicester this season and is seemingly not part of their plans under new manager Enzo Maresca.

The potential loan deal is said to be down to the wire, but there is belief that it can be completed before the transfer deadline.

It is understood that Harry Souttar’s proposed move to Rangers could be given the go ahead by Leicester City.

According to Football Scotland, the defender is keen on the move to the Scottish giants.

Leicester are open to letting the Australia international depart the King Power on loan just eight months after signing for the club in a big money deal.

It has been claimed by The Athletic that any potential deal will go down to the wire, with deadline day now fast approaching.

However, there is some belief that a deal can be completed ahead of Friday night’s 11pm cut-off point.

What is the latest news surrounding Harry Souttar?

It was reported earlier this week that Rangers hold an interest in completing a loan move for the 24-year-old.

Souttar has yet to feature for the Foxes this season, seemingly falling down the pecking order under new manager Enzo Maresca.

The centre back has not even been part of the matchday squads for Leicester this season, indicating he has no future at the King Power Stadium.

This could see him join Michael Beale’s side, as Rangers look to build a team capable of reclaiming the Scottish title from rivals Celtic.

Souttar joined Leicester in the January transfer window under now Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers.

The deal to sign the former Stoke City star was worth a reported £15 million, going on to make 12 league appearances for the team as they suffered relegation from the Premier League.

Souttar was a standout figure in Australia’s run to the second round of the World Cup last winter, leading to a big money move to the top flight from the Championship.

But relegation has quickly seen him back in the second division, with speculation now surrounding his future already.

How has the start to the season been for Leicester City?

Maresca’s side have coped well with Souttar’s absence from the squad, winning all six of their competitive fixtures in all competitions.

Leicester are the sole remaining side with a 100 per cent winning record in the Championship this season after four games.

A 2-0 win over Tranmere Rovers on Tuesday night also saw the Foxes progress to the third round of the EFL Cup.

Leicester will be aiming to compete for automatic promotion back to the Premier League at the first attempt this year.

It appears Souttar will play no part in that ambition, with a move to Rangers very much now on the cards.

Up next for Leicester is a clash at home to Hull City on 2 September.

Should Leicester City offload Harry Souttar?

A sale of Souttar might make some sense to try and make back some of what they spent on him last January.

However, allowing a loan move to Scotland is a strange decision from the club as they might need the defensive cover and won’t stand to benefit financially from it either.

Souttar is also a proven Championship talent, so it is unusual that Maresca has seemingly decided he has no plans for the defender.

Leicester’s loss could be Rangers’ gain, as Souttar would be a welcome addition on loan to Beale’s side.