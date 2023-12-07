Highlights Leicester City have been dealt a blow in the January transfer window as Brighton is willing to pay the release clause for Valentin Barco.

Manchester City's plan to sign Barco and loan him to Leicester is unlikely to happen, frustrating Enzo Maresca.

Barco's move to Brighton would be a big step in his career, and their reputation for recruitment makes it an enticing move for young players.

Leicester City have been dealt a transfer blow going into the January window.

According to Augusto Cesar, Brighton are willing to pay the release clause to sign Valentin Barco.

The Seagulls are looking to sign the 19-year-old in the winter market and are prepared to pay the full €10 million (£8.5 million) release clause held in his contract.

The youngster has earned a positive reputation for his performances for Boca Juniors, but speculation surrounding his future was set to one side as he focused on the club’s attempts to win the Copa Libertadores.

Now that the competition is over, with Boca losing in the final to Brazilian side Fluminense after extra time, he is now set to make a decision over the next step in his career.

Latest Leicester City transfer news

Leicester were set to benefit from Manchester City’s pursuit of the teenager, with the Premier League champions also interested in the defender.

It was reported that City were planning to purchase the full-back in January and then loan him out to Enzo Maresca’s side for the remainder of the campaign.

However, it is now looking increasingly likely that this plan will not come to fruition which may be to the frustration of the Italian coach.

Barco has a contract that runs for another 12 months, so it is expected that Boca Juniors will cash in on the youngster this January.

The defender has also been capped by Argentina at an U20 level, featuring two times for the underage international side.

A move to European football would be a big next step in his career, but it appears that he won’t be doing so at the King Power Stadium.

Brighton have earned a reputation in recent years for their excellent recruitment, with another promising young player set to head to the Amex Stadium.

Leicester City's position in the Championship table

Leicester are currently leading the way in the Championship table after 19 games, with Maresca earning a lot of plaudits for his work so far with the club.

The Foxes are unbeaten in their last three games and lead Ipswich Town by one point as we approach the halfway stage of the campaign.

Leeds United are eight points adrift in third place, giving Maresca’s side a comfortable gap to the chasing pack outside of the automatic promotion places.

The Leicestershire outfit will be aiming to go straight back up at the first attempt having been relegated in the previous campaign.

Next up for the team is a clash with Plymouth Argyle on 9 December.

Would Valentin Barco have been a good signing for Leicester?

Barco must be an exceptional talent if he has some of the biggest clubs in England chasing his signature.

A loan move to Leicester would have been promising, as extra defensive cover at full-back is an area the team could improve on.

But it also would have only been a short-term solution to the problem.

In reality, a move to Brighton is quite enticing for young players given their track record so it is no surprise that he is seemingly on the verge of moving to the Seagulls.