Leicester City's start to the 2023-24 Championship season has been just fine - even though they did suffer their first loss just before the international break against Hull.

The Tigers inflicted Enzo Maresca's first defeat as head coach in a 1-0 win for Liam Rosenior's side, with all four Foxes results in the league before that being one-goal victories.

The Italian's side are still gelling together though as Leicester did a lot of transfer business over the course of the summer, which was much needed considering a lot of senior players departed, with the likes of James Maddison, Harvey Barnes, Youri Tielemans and Caglar Soyuncu among the exits.

Leicester City - 2023/24 Departures Player Name Signed For Loan/Permanent James Maddison Tottenham Permanent (fee involved) Harvey Barnes Newcastle United Permanent (fee involved) Timothy Castagne Fulham Permanent (fee involved) George Hirst Ipswich Town Permanent (fee involved) Victor Kristiansen Bologna Loan Youri Tielemans Aston Villa Permanent Caglar Soyuncu Atletico Madrid Permanent Daniel Amartey Besiktas Permanent Ayoze Perez Real Betis Permanent Jonny Evans Man United Permanent Boubakary Soumare Sevilla Loan Luke Thomas Sheffield United Loan Nampalys Mendy Without Club Permanent Ryan Bertrand Without Club Permanent Tete Shakhtar D End of Loan

Maresca and sporting director Jon Rudkin were given the tools necessary to re-invest though and bolster the first-team squad, with a mixture of proven experience such as Harry Winks and Conor Coady brought in, along with younger players in the mould of Cesare Casadei and Abdul Issahaku Fatawu.

Leicester City - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Harry Winks Tottenham Permanent Tom Cannon Everton Permanent Conor Coady Wolves Permanent Stephy Mavididi Montpellier Permanent Mads Hermansen Brondby IF Permanent Yunus Akgun Galatasaray Loan Cesare Casadei Chelsea Loan Callum Doyle Man City Loan Issahaku Fatawu Sporting CP Loan

Leicester's final piece of business came on transfer deadline day when they surprisingly entered the race for Everton hot-shot Tom Cannon - and they won the race to sign the Republic of Ireland youth international following his eight-goal haul for Preston North End on loan last season.

The Foxes are believed to have paid a fee of around £7.5 million, which includes potential add-ons, but it appears that the mystery City injury curse has already struck the 20-year-old.

What has Enzo Maresca said on Tom Cannon's injury?

Maresca's revelation that Cannon will be on the sidelines this weekend was pretty brief - but worryingly it does not sound like he will be back anytime soon.

"Tom Cannon is out with some problems," Maresca told the media in the Southampton pre-match press conference, per LeicestershireLive's blog (September 14, 11:13am).

"I don’t know how long (Cannon is out for).”

Cannon was injured in pre-season for Everton with a hamstring problem, which initially saw a delay into him departing on loan earlier on in the transfer window, but he had fully recovered by the end of August and featured briefly for the Toffees against Wolves in the Premier League.

Who will start up-front for Leicester against Southampton?

If he was fit, Cannon may have had a good chance of being thrown straight into the starting 11 due to the fact that Jamie Vardy hasn't exactly been firing on all cylinders so far this season in his advancing years and Kelechi Iheanacho is still yet to break his league duck.

Iheanacho has been starting in recent weeks, with the Nigeria international remaining at the King Power Stadium despite several clubs being interested in his services.

Iheanacho brings Premier League experience to a lower level and you'd think that he would be in amongst the goals on a regular basis this season for Leicester - yet there has been five Championship matches he has featured in and he is yet to get off the mark under Maresca, albeit he scored against Burton Albion in the EFL Cup.

There is also Patson Daka to consider as well, who has only been in two matchday squads in all competitions so far and was expected to depart on deadline day earlier this month.

However, the Zambian saw moves to both AC Milan and Bournemouth fall through and therefore he will now be an option to Maresca until he goes away for the African Cup of Nations in January.