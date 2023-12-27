Highlights Leicester City faces competition from several clubs, including Inter Milan, in their pursuit of Celtic playmaker Matt O'Riley.

Despite O'Riley's impressive form, Celtic is determined to keep him and values him at £25 million.

Leicester's midfield options are already strong, and it is unlikely they will secure O'Riley's services, especially with competition from Premier League clubs like Tottenham.

While Leicester City remain clear of their fellow promotion rivals in the Championship table, not everything has been plain sailing at the King Power Stadium.

This definitely can't be said for matters on the pitch though, as despite the concession of a late equaliser in the division's Boxing Day late kick-off against their nearest challengers Ipswich Town, they remain eleven points ahead of Southampton in third place.

Championship Table (As it stands December 27th) Team P GD Pts 1 Leicester City 24 31 59 2 Ipswich Town 24 15 53 3 Southampton 24 14 48 4 Leeds United 24 18 45

Leicester facing battle for Matt O'Riley

The Foxes pursuit of Celtic playmaker Matt O'Riley has been well-documented since the beginning of the summer transfer window after losing James Maddison to Tottenham Hotspur.

It's no surprise that, given the Denmark international's form, interest has increased from the likes of Leicester and Leeds United to a whole host of clubs in the Premier League and on the continent.

It had been revealed earlier in the month that Leicester's interest in the 23-year-old had reignited alongside the likes of Newcastle United, West Ham United, Brighton and Tottenham. All of this came before Sky Sports claimed that Italian giants Inter Milan have monitored the progress of Brendan Rodgers' star man alongside the likes of PSV Eindhoven and Aston Villa, with Internazionale prepared to offer a loan-to-buy agreement with Celtic.

So far this campaign, O'Riley has registered nine goals and a further eight assists, as well as featuring in all but one of the Hoops' competitive outings so far, with his absence coming in a 3-0 win at Ross County on November 4th.

Club Appearances Goals Assists Fulham 5 0 0 MK Dons 54 10 8 Celtic* 98 17 24 Denmark* 1 - - Matt O'Riley career stats via Transfermarkt, as of December 18th 2023

Celtic reveal potential hammer-blow stance

However, it was revealed on Wednesday morning by FootballInsider that Rodgers and the Celtic hierarchy will be doing their utmost to make sure that O'Riley's services are still with the Scottish champions as they look to stay clear of title and city rivals, Rangers, in the second period of the SPFL season.

"It is believed that the Hoops are aware of English sides’ interest in the 23-year-old, but have no intention of letting him depart Parkhead this winter."

"Brendan Rodgers’ club value the Danish international at £25million – the same fee paid by Arsenal for left-back Kieran Tierney in the summer of 2019."

This comes as a significant blow in Leicester's pursuit of the midfielder who has just one previous Championship appearance on his CV, which came from his time at Fulham in 2019/20.

Related Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall reacts to flashpoint moment in Leicester City's draw to Ipswich Town Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall has given his reaction to the penalty incident in Leicester City's trip to face Ipswich Town at Portman Road.

Where does this leave Leicester City?

Whilst O'Riley has been viewed by the likes of Carlton Palmer as an "ideal replacement for James Maddison", the reality is that the Foxes' midfield options are still stacked with quality higher than the second tier.

If Premier League clubs such as Tottenham -who sit in the UEFA Champions League places-are also unlikely to gain the midfielder's services, it is even more unlikely for Leicester regardless of their nigh on imperious season in the second tier.

Enzo Maresca will no doubt be targeting other options to fill the void left by the likes of Wilfred Ndidi, who could be absent throughout January in Nigeria's AFCON squad.