Highlights Leicester City's Patson Daka could be on his way to AFC Bournemouth, with reports suggesting that the Cherries have won the race for the Zambian striker.

Bournemouth are looking to strengthen their attacking options and see Daka as a good fit to support main striker Dominic Solanke.

Leicester may be willing to let Daka go to recoup the £24 million they spent on him, and they have other striking options like Jamie Vardy and Kelechi Iheanacho.

Leicester City could be set for a huge transfer windfall with AFC Bournemouth 'set' to win the race for speedy striker Patson Daka.

The Zambian joined the Foxes two years ago for a fee of around £24million after a stellar campaign at RB Salzburg, winning the Austrian Bundesliga Player of the Year in the process - which saw a move to the then-European outfit.

Daka's move hasn't quite gone to plan in the east Midlands, but there could be scope for him to make another Premier League move - and after ousting Everton, Alan Nixon claims that the Zambian is set to join Bournemouth before the window closes.

What is the latest news on Patson Daka?

According to Alan Nixon, Bournemouth are set to win the race to sign the Zambian hitman ahead of the likes of Everton, who had been linked with a move earlier in the window.

Bournemouth want extra firepower up front to compliment main man Dominic Solanke, who’s current competition is Kieffer Moore - who is a target for Cardiff City - and Antoine Semenyo, who has been utilised all across the front three. Daka is an out-and-out striker, and whilst he endured a poor season at Leicester last season, there is untapped potential for his time in England to still latch onto.

The star is available, with recent reports suggesting that Leicester would want to recoup the £24million fee they bought him for in 2021, and the Cherries want extra attacking options to contend with ahead of their survival push.

Everton had tried to sign Daka, though they couldn't agree a fee or a loan for his services - and whilst it is unknown whether the move is on a loan or permanent deal, Bournemouth are willing to comply with Leicester's demands.

Would Patson Daka be missed at Leicester City?

With Jamie Vardy and Kelechi Iheanacho seemingly ahead of Daka in the pecking order, there seems to be an impetus to force him out of the club in order to regain a transfer fee - perhaps for other attacking options to be brought in at a lower fee.

Stephy Mavididi can also play up front if needs be, and that striking trio is undoubtedly one of the best in the second-tier, perhaps even the best. The Foxes could be inclined to bring a younger talent in to replace Vardy in the long-run, with the Leicester legend in the final year of his contract and perhaps on his way out of the door in the next year or so.

What has Enzo Maresca said about Patson Daka's situation?

Speaking at the start of the season, the Leicester boss didn't rule out a potential exit for the Zambian - stating that players 'would have to leave'. The Italian said: "About the market, my situation is like the rest of managers’ situation, until it’s closed, many things can happen. In our case, for sure our squad is not close, it’s not finished.

"Players have left, and there’s five new players. It’s a work in progress. For sure, we have too many. For sure some of them will leave."