Leicester City forward set for temporary EFL switch

Leicester City youngster George Hirst is set to move to Rotherham United ahead of a loan move according to Sky Sports’ Rob Dorsett.

Young #lcfc striker George Hirst is undergoing a medical at #rufc ahead of a loan move. Rodgers sees Championship experience with Rotherham as the next step in the 21-yr-old’s development. — Rob Dorsett (@RobDorsettSky) September 15, 2020

Hirst signed for Leicester City in the summer of 2019, and Foxes boss Brendan Rodgers is reportedly keen to find the youngster regular game time in senior football at the earliest of opportunities.

This won’t be the first time that Hirst has been involved with a Championship club though, having started his professional career with Sheffield Wednesday, before opting to sign for Belgian side Oud-Heverlee Leuven in 2018.

Hirst is also capped at youth level for England, and will be hoping that he can make a positive impact with Paul Warne’s side, with a medical currently under way.

The Millers boss is seemingly keen to add to his squad before the summer transfer window closes in October, with depth in attack certainly being needed.

Rotherham won promotion from League One last term after the majority of clubs in the third-tier agreed to finalise league positions on a PPG (points per game) basis.

Rotherham won their first game back in the Championship as well, as they beat Wycombe Wanderers 1-0 at Adams Park at the weekend.

The Millers are next in action when they host Millwall at the New York Stadium on Saturday, and Hirst could potentially be involved if the move is completed in the coming days.

The Verdict:

This is a fantastic signing.

Hirst won’t have been getting the regular minutes he needs in senior football with Leicester City, and it’s good to see Brendan Rodgers willing to send him out on loan.

Rotherham could be the perfect fit for him as well, as the Millers need additional depth in their attacking options if they’re to avoid relegation back into League One this term.

Hirst will be hoping to make a name for himself in senior football as well, so it’s a move that suits all parties involved.