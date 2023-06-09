Leicester City concluded their nine-year stay in the Premier League by succumbing to relegation in what turned out to be a bitterly disappointing campaign.

A staple of the top-flight, few had anticipated such an accelerated deterioration for a side who, merely a few years prior, had routinely challenged for a position in the Champions League.

But following early struggles, Leicester seldom seemed capable of progressing back up the table and finished the campaign in 18th, joining Leeds United and Southampton in next season's Championship.

Those who could leave Leicester City

Consequently, they are braced for a mass squad exodus with star men Harvey Barnes and James Maddison both primed to depart the East Midlands before long whereas a further seven first-team players have already been moved on after contractual terms were not renewed.

The future of Patson Daka, meanwhile, does not appear quite so solidified, and this afternoon he took to social media to pen his first words in the wake of the Foxes' relegation.

What has Patson Daka said?

Speaking on Twitter, Daka stated: "It's been weeks of reflection, but the feeling is still the same.

"I'd like to thank the LCFC community whose unwavering support was the brightest spot during what was a challenging season.

"Leicester will rise again, until then, let's keep our fighting spirit alive."

Will Patson Daka stay at Leicester City?

While it is hard to ultimately determine Daka's Foxes future at the minute, his statement does reveal that he may be subscribing to the challenge of sticking around at Leicester and aiding a hopeful promotion push.

In contrast to other members of the squad, he has not been subjected to a series of speculation elsewhere either, with no fresh reports emerging since LeicesterLive disclosed that Galatasaray had looked to mount a loan swoop back in February.

His performances in the top flight do not appear to have provided a transfer trapdoor as yet, unlike the aforementioned duo of Barnes and Maddison, for example, who both performed exceptionally well despite the team's struggles and have earned admirers as a result.

Daka does have pedigree from his credentials at RB Salzburg, having scored 68 times in 125 outings, and this could help to put him in the shop window as it shows potential suitors that the 24-year-old frontman still has plenty to offer.

But, it is indeed surprising that he has had such a tough time of it ever since moving to England, with a return of just nine league goals from 53 appearances presenting Daka as a monumental gamble.

At the end of the day, recency is crucial and that could be what keeps the forward at the King Power Stadium, though perhaps, that may be a good option.

At his best, Daka has proved that he can score with regularity, and his searing pace in behind would no doubt be problematic for second-tier defenders to try and handle.

And with confidence such a paramount component for strikers at any level, regaining just that with a season in the Championship may prove an invaluable decision in years to come.

The climate could yet change, but right now, he certainly appears as one of the Leicester players more likely to stay.