Highlights Leicester City is looking to make more loan signings to strengthen their squad for their bid for Championship promotion.

Conor Bradley, Taylor Harwood-Bellis, Jan Paul van Hecke, Jesurun Rak-Sakyi, and Andi Zeqiri are potential players who could join on loan.

These players bring experience and talent in various positions, such as right-back, centre-back, winger, and striker, which would significantly boost Leicester's chances of promotion.

The end of another hectic summer transfer window is quickly approaching, and Leicester City may be in need of a few more recruits to aid their bid for Championship promotion.

Towards the latter stages of any transfer window, the loan market becomes more important than ever.

The Foxes have already secured two players on temporary deals, with Manchester City's Callum Doyle and Chelsea's Cesare Casadei joining the club this summer.

There is still time for more short-term business to be done, so we have picked out five Premier League fringe players who could make a late loan move to the King Power Stadium.

Conor Bradley

Conor Bradley is a right-back who has risen through the ranks at Liverpool, and made five senior appearances.

He enjoyed his first taste of regular football last term, plying his trade at Bolton Wanderers. He impressed the Trotters' faithful, playing 53 times during Ian Evatt's side's run to the playoffs.

The Northern Ireland international would provide Ricardo Pereira with excellent competition, amid emerging rumours concerning the departure of Victor Kristiansen.

The 20-year-old full-back would be a signing that would significantly boost City's promotion hopes.

Taylor Harwood-Bellis

Manchester City are blessed with an array of talent currently, with last season's treble-winning side being hailed as one of the best ever.

Taylor Harwood-Bellis is one Cityzens man who could move on loan before the end of the window. It was reported by John Percy earlier this month, that a host of clubs were interested.

Enzo Maresca's men have been without new signing Conor Coady, since the experienced centre-back sustained a foot injury in pre-season. He will remain sidelined until the end of September at the earliest, meaning Leicester could turn to the loan market in seek of a replacement.

The 21-year-old already boasts a wealth of second tier experience, and knows how to succeed at this level. He spent the latter half of the 2020/21 season on loan at Blackburn Rovers, before doing the same at Stoke City 12-months later.

Harwood-Bellis' most fruitful spell came last season, at eventual league winners Burnley. The youngster played 35 times during the Clarets' dominant campaign.

Jan Paul van Hecke

Jan Paul van Hecke is another defensive option whose addition could help fill the void left by Coady.

Like Harwood-Bellis, van Hecke has experienced the Championship with Blackburn, where he impressed throughout his 31 matches.

The Dutchman has struggled for game time recently, so a loan move away from Brighton could be on the cards.

Jesurun Rak-Sakyi

Leicester are in need of a right-sided winger. Currently, the minutes have been split between 20-year-old Wanya Marcal-Madivadua and 21-year-old Kasey McAteer, both of whom played in the youth setup last term.

Whilst still being just as young, Jesurun Rak-Sakyi has had a season of consistent game time at League One level.

He impressed in the capital, playing 49 times, and netting 15 for Charlton Athletic. Rak-Sakyi has featured a little bit for current employers Crystal Palace so far this campaign, but manager Roy Hodgson has not squashed rumours of a move away from South London.

The Foxes have registered their interest in the Eagles' asset, but face competition from a host of Championship clubs.

Andi Zeqiri

Finally, the Foxes are in the hunt for a striker, as Palace are pushing to sign Kelechi Iheanacho, according to Leicestershire Live. The club are also willing to let fellow forwards Patson Daka leave, according to Football Insider.

Zeqiri has struggled for minutes at Brighton, having only played 13 times since signing from Swiss side Lausanne in 2020.

The 24-year-old's time on the South Coast has been littered with loan spells. He underwhelmed at Augsburg during the 2021/22 season, before re-finding his form at Basel last term.

Could Zeqiri be the striking replacement that Leicester fans are crying out for?