Leicester City are less than a month away from kicking off their season in the Championship.

The Foxes kick off their campaign with a home game against Coventry City, but before that Enzo Maresca will plan to have most of his summer business wrapped up.

With what is remaining in the transfer window, it is expected to be very busy at the King Power Stadium with incomings and outgoings.

The club has already lost Youri Tielemans and James Maddison, while they are also expected to part ways with winger Harvey Barnes at some point.

He may not be the only sale from here, with striker Kelechi Iheanacho reportedly having offers on the table from Saudi Arabia, while there is interest from five top Premier League clubs, according to Sky Sports German reporter Florian Plettenburg.

What is Kelechi Iheanacho’s situation at Leicester City?

The 26-year-old has been at Leicester since 2017, when he joined in a big-money move from Manchester City.

Since arriving at the club, Iheanacho has struggled to really nail down a regular spot in the starting XI, but that hasn’t stopped him from playing a part in the club’s recent history.

The forward has played significant roles in the club’s recent trophy successes, including the FA Cup and Community Shield.

The Nigerian has played over 200 times for the Foxes, scoring 55 goals and registering 33 assists.

Iheanacho scored five goals last season in the 28 games he played in the Premier League, but with the club relegated to the Championship, his future is up in the air.

Which teams want to sign Kelechi Iheanacho?

The 26-year-old is contracted to Leicester until 2024, which means this could be the club’s best chance to receive a fee for the player.

Interest looks to be high in Iheanacho, as teams from Saudi Arabia reportedly have offers on the table and Premier League clubs remain keen.

That is according to Florian Plettenburg, who wrote on Twitter: “Been told he’s on the list of many clubs from Saudi Arabia! Big offers are on the table.

“The 26-year-old striker from Leicester has not yet taken a decision. Five top clubs from the Premier League are also interested and enquired about him. Open race now as he’s considering his options.”

Should Leicester City sell Kelechi Iheanacho?

With the Foxes relegated and Maresca coming in as a new manager, there is going to be plenty of chopping and changing at Leicester this summer.

Iheanacho’s contract situation means he is a player that is likely to leave, as the club is unlikely to turn down an offer for someone with only 12 months on his contract.

The forward has been a very good goalscorer for the club in the six years he’s been there, but he’s never really nailed down a regular spot.

So, this summer provides the club with a chance to hit the reset button and let players like Iheanacho move on.

It is unlikely the 26-year-old is going to want to stay and play in the Championship, so it makes no sense for the club to be trying to keep the striker on board.