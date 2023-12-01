Highlights Leicester City are currently leading the Championship and on track for a Premier League return.

If they don't win promotion, key players like James Maddison and Harvey Barnes may leave the club.

Retaining Kasey McAteer may be more likely if Leicester fends off Leeds United, as they could potentially retain Jack Harrison on loan instead.

Leicester City are currently on course to secure a Premier League return at the first time of asking.

They haven't been perfect this term, but at this point, they are currently doing more than enough to get themselves back to the top flight, which is a real boost for them.

For a side that have won the top-tier title and FA Cup in the past decade, they will be extremely disappointed to find themselves in the Championship.

They will redeem themselves by winning promotion though, with the Foxes currently looking set to take up one of the three promotion places.

It's currently unclear who else will take up those places, but Ipswich Town have started the season extremely well and Leeds United have been able to bounce back after winning just one of their opening five league games of the 2023/24 season.

Championship Top 6 P GD Pts 1 Leicester City 18 21 43 2 Ipswich Town 18 15 42 3 Leeds United 18 13 35 4 Southampton 18 2 34 5 West Brom 18 12 32 6 Hull City 18 6 30

Considering the strength of the Whites' squad, it wouldn't be a surprise to see both them and Leicester promoted.

But it's a very competitive division this term and just one of the two may be promoted in the end, especially with Ipswich still in the automatic promotion places.

What's a potential key consequence if Leicester City don't win promotion?

The Foxes lost key players in the summer following their relegation, with both James Maddison and Harvey Barnes sealing moves away from the King Power Stadium.

And if they don't win promotion at the end of this term, it wouldn't be a surprise to see some of their key players depart.

Wout Faes, Harry Winks, Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, Wilfred Ndidi and Kelechi Iheanacho may all depart, with the quintet unlikely to want to play in the Championship for too long.

Kasey McAteer, who has registered five goals in 13 competitive appearances this season, is another player who could be on his way out if promotion isn't secured and he continues to impress.

Yesterday, Football Transfers reported that Crystal Palace and Everton are interested in him.

The Toffees have been linked with numerous EFL players in recent windows - and that's why it's no surprise that McAteer is reportedly on their radar.

How could Leicester City fending off Leeds United be crucial for the Foxes in their likely quest to retain Kasey McAteer?

You feel McAteer is more likely to remain at Leicester next season if they win promotion, because the player will want to play at the highest level.

That would put the Foxes in a stronger negotiating position, but if they can win promotion and keep Leeds in the second tier, that could be a further boost for them as they potentially look to retain the winger.

This is because Jack Harrison will be allowed to go out on loan again if the Whites remain in the second tier next term due to a contract clause, according to The Athletic.

Harrison is currently on loan at Goodison Park - and it wouldn't be a surprise if both the Toffees and the winger want to sign him again if Sean Dyche's side remain in the top flight beyond this term.

With the Merseyside outfit needing to be careful of their spending after receiving a 10-point deduction, another loan deal for Harrison may be appealing and they could make a further temporary move for the Leeds man instead of McAteer if the Whites remain in the second tier.

Leicester will probably want to charge a sizeable amount for McAteer, so Harrison would probably be a more cost-effective addition next season if the latter re-joins on loan.