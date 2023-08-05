Highlights Leicester City and Coventry City face off in the Championship tomorrow afternoon.

FLW's Leicester City fan pundit Jamie Thorpe has identified Ellis Simms as a Sky Blues player to be wary of ahead of the match.

FLW's Leicester City fan pundit Jamie Thorpe has predicted a victory for the Foxes in the clash.

In one of the standout fixtures of the opening Championship weekend, Leicester City host Coventry City at the King Power Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

It should make for a fascinating clash, with all eyes fixed on how both sides react to their respective setbacks last season.

Leicester City, on one hand, were relegated from the Premier League down to the Championship.

The club have lost some star players, but also splashed a relatively decent amount of cash for a Championship side, so it will certainly be interesting to see whether they live up to the pre-season promotion contenders they are being labelled as.

On the other hand, Coventry City, whilst having a wildly successful 2022/23, did lose at Wembley in the play-off final on penalties in their last competitive match, missing out on a place in the Premier League.

Having lost star forward Viktor Gyokeres, and spent relatively decent money on one or two additions, too, it will be fascinating to see if Mark Robins' side can go again.

Which Coventry City player should Leicester City be worried about?

Ahead of the Championship's opening clashes, here at FLW, we've been reaching out to our fan pundits to find out what the general feelings are on the terraces as the season gets away.

Ahead of the Leicester v Coventry clash, for example, we asked one of FLW's Leicester City fan pundits Jamie Thorpe for which opposition player he was wary of coming up against on Sunday afternoon.

"I was initially a little bit fearful for Coventry," Jamie explained to FLW.

"I thought they might have one of those second season syndrome's almost where after they've defied expectations, they fall off, especially when they lost Viktor Gyokeres.

"But, in Ellis Simms, I think they've got an excellent player on their hands there, and one that I was actually kind of surprised they were able to bring in in all honesty.

"He's definitely someone I think could cause a lot of team's problems and is a very very good signing for them.

"As much as it pains me to say it, I think they've done very well."

With Simms singled out as the Sky Blues' threat to be wary of, we then tasked our fan pundit with giving us a score prediction ahead of the clash between the two sides.

"It's going to take a bit of getting used to being the favourite in more or less every game this year," Jamie explained to FLW.

"We're going to be viewed as a bit of a scalp for a lot of teams. Coventry - just down the M69 - will be very up for it and I'm sure their fans will be very up for it as well.

"But, ultimately, even though this is likely to be a tricky season for Leicester, one in which we've got to make a lot of changes in a short period of time, I still think we've got enough to win the game.

"I think our team and our squad is very strong, so i think Leicester, after a jittery start, will end up running out 2-0 winners."

It will certainly be interesting to see how this one plays out when the match gets underway on Sunday.