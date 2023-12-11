Highlights Leicester City is leading in the Championship table, one point clear of Ipswich Town and eight points clear of Leeds United.

Midfielder Wilfred Ndidi is likely to attract interest in the January transfer window, with Barcelona reportedly "well positioned" to complete a deal for him.

Losing Ndidi would be a huge blow to Leicester's promotion hopes, and they would need to find a player of similar quality to replace him.

It has been an outstanding start to life back in the Championship for Leicester City.

The Foxes endured an incredibly disappointing campaign last season as they were relegated from the Premier League, but they are in a strong position to bounce back to the top flight at the first time of asking.

Leicester recorded their second consecutive victory with an emphatic 4-0 win over Plymouth Argyle at the King Power Stadium on Saturday.

Stephy Mavididi's penalty put the Foxes ahead in the 14th minute, and three early second half goals from Patson Daka, Mavididi and Wilfred Ndidi secured another three points.

Enzo Maresca's men currently sit top of the table, one point clear of second-placed Ipswich Town and eight points clear of third-placed Leeds United, and they are back in action when they host Millwall on Wednesday night.

With the January transfer window fast approaching, Maresca will be hoping that he can keep hold of his key players as he looks to lead his side to promotion.

However, one player who is likely to attract interest is midfielder Wilfred Ndidi, and with his contract set to expire in the summer, Leicester are facing a big decision on his future.

Should Leicester City cash in on Wilfred Ndidi in January?

Leicester managed to retain Ndidi after relegation, despite interest from Celtic, Nottingham Forest and Bayern Munich, with the Foxes said to have been demanding £20 million for his services.

Ndidi has played a key role for the Foxes this season, netting his fourth goal of the campaign against Plymouth on Saturday, while he has also registered five assists in 19 appearances in all competitions.

According to Spanish outlet Sport, Barcelona are plotting a move for Ndidi in the January transfer window, and the Spanish giants are reportedly "well positioned" to complete a deal for the midfielder.

It is claimed that Real Sociedad's Martin Zubimendi and Bayern Munich's Joshua Kimmich are both too expensive for Barcelona, but with Ndidi's contract expiring at the end of the season, he is a realistic target for the club.

Leicester could still attempt to tie Ndidi down to a new contract, but with Sevilla and Juventus also keeping tabs on him, it could be tough to convince him to commit his future to the club.

If Ndidi does not put pen-to-paper on an extension, January will be the last chance for the Foxes to cash in on him, and they will be incredibly reluctant to lose Ndidi for free in the summer.

However, Ndidi is an integral part of Leicester's team, and his importance was underlined when Maresca's side lost back-to-back games against Leeds and Middlesbrough in November in his absence, and his departure would be a huge blow to their promotion hopes.

The Foxes do have a number of strong options in midfield, and they have been linked with Burnley's Josh Brownhill and Huddersfield Town's Brahima Diarra ahead of the January transfer window.

Signing either of the duo would make Leicester better equipped to cope with Ndidi's exit, but it will be difficult to find a player of the 26-year-old's quality to replace him, so it is a huge call facing the Foxes next month.