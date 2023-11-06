Highlights Leicester City could face a battle to keep hold of Kelechi Iheanacho and Wilfred Ndidi, with several clubs interested in signing them in January.

Leicester City are facing a battle to hold onto key stars Kelechi Iheanacho and Wilfred Ndidi in January.

According to Teamtalk, numerous clubs are expected to show transfer interest in the pair.

Ndidi and Iheanacho have been important parts of the Foxes’ campaign in the Championship so far this season.

The Nigerian internationals have made 12 and 15 league appearances respectively, with Enzo Maresca’s side currently leading the way at the top of the table.

They have contributed a combined six goals and four assists, with Leicester four points clear of second place Ipswich Town.

What is the latest Leicester City transfer news?

Leicester saw a number of high-profile players depart the club in the summer window following their relegation from the Premier League.

The likes of Caglar Soyuncu, Harvey Barnes, James Maddison, and Youri Tielemans all left the Leicestershire outfit.

But Ndidi and Iheanacho could still follow in their footsteps at the turn of the year when the market reopens in January.

It has been reported that there are several clubs monitoring the availability of the Leicester duo.

Premier League sides Brentford, Aston Villa, Tottenham Hotspur, and Newcastle United are said to be interested in Ndidi, who has been an impressive figure for Leicester since his arrival in 2017.

European giants Barcelona and Atletico Madrid have also enquired over his availability, with Ligue 1 sides Monaco and Lyon also showing interest.

Iheanacho is also attracting top-flight interest, with Brentford considering a move for the 27-year-old as a possible replacement for Ivan Toney if the forward departs the Bees in January.

Crystal Palace and West Ham are also interested in the Leicester striker.

Ndidi and Iheanacho are both out of contract at the end of the season, so could agree to pre-contract agreements with foreign clubs in January, or leave as free agents in the summer.

Where are Leicester City in the Championship table?

Leicester lead the way in the Championship table, with Maresca’s side winning 13 of their opening 15 fixtures.

The gap to second place Ipswich is now just four points after the team suffered their second loss of the campaign on Friday night, suffering a 1-0 defeat to Leeds United.

The victory for the Whites allowed them to close the gap to the Foxes down to 11 points, with Daniel Farke’s side sitting third in the standings.

Next up for Leicester is a trip to face Middlesbrough at the Riverside on 11 November.

Should Leicester City cash in on Kelechi Iheanacho and Wilfred Ndidi?

Leicester will want to avoid losing two key players as free agents at the end of the season.

Ndidi is a key player and the club should be prioritising contract discussions with the midfielder, as tying him down to a new deal is very important.

However, cashing in on Iheanacho in January might make the most sense at this point given the depth of attacking options at the team’s disposal.

It is poor planning from Leicester to end up in this situation with two key players having expiring contracts and is a lesson they need to learn from after losing Tielemans and Soyuncu as free agents last summer as well.