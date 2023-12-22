Highlights Leicester City faces competition from Inter Milan for Celtic midfielder Matt O'Riley in the January transfer window.

O'Riley has been in excellent form this season, with nine goals and five assists in 17 league appearances.

Despite interest from other clubs, Leicester should prioritize signing O'Riley as a replacement for James Maddison and strengthen their squad.

Leicester City face fresh competition from Italian giants Inter Milan for the signature of Celtic midfielder Matt O’Riley, according to Sky Sports News.

The Foxes have taken to life back in the Championship very well, as they lead the league table after 22 games.

Enzo Maresca was handed his first managerial role in the summer, as Leicester turned to the Italian to lead them back to the top flight, and it seems to be a partnership that has worked.

Leicester are clearly one of the strongest, if not the strongest, sides in the division, but with the January transfer window arriving, the club might be looking at what business they can do to improve the squad more.

Leicester City joined by Inter Milan in race for Matt O’Riley

It was reported last week by TEAMtalk, that Leicester are admirers of O’Riley, after his impressive performances with the Scottish champions.

The report states that the Foxes are monitoring the players situation ahead of the January transfer window opening.

However, they are not the only side interested in the player, with TEAMtalk stating that Newcastle United and West Ham are also keen on the player.

While it has now been reported by Sky Sports News, that Serie A giants Inter Milan are also interested in O’Riley and are considering a move for the player next month.

This report from Sky Sports also states that Aston Villa have been watching the player, while Atletico Madrid and PSV Eindhoven have also been keeping an eye on the midfielder.

Inter are said to be deciding whether to steal a march on the other interested sides by making an offer in January, but according to this report, it says it would take a record fee for Celtic to sell.

Celtic can demand whatever they want, as the 22-year-old signed a new four-year contract back in September after speculation in the summer.

Matt O’Riley stats for the 2023/24 season

The Denmark international has been in excellent form for Celtic this season, with him so far having nine goals and five assists to his name in 17 league appearances.

O’Riley has been involved in all but one league game for the Hoops in this campaign, and the midfielder has hit form once again in recent weeks.

The 22-year-old has scored three goals in his last four league games for the club, with his last goal coming in the shock defeat to Kilmarnock.

O’Riley has also impressed on the international stage, with him grabbing three assists in six Championship League games.

Leicester City should do all they can to sign Matt O’Riley in January

Despite there being interest from teams like Aston Villa, Inter Milan, and Atletico Madrid, Leicester should still be keen on wrapping up a deal for O’Riley.

The midfielder was an impressive talent at MK Dons, which earned him his move to Celtic, and he has taken his game to the next level now.

The Foxes have a lot of talent in their team, but they haven’t really replaced James Maddison since he left in the summer. Therefore, O’Riley could be the perfect solution and would be an excellent addition not only for this campaign but for when they are back in the Premier League, which is looking likely.