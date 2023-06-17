Torino are reportedly set to re-ignite their interest in Leicester City midfielder Dennis Praet after the Foxes' relegation from the Championship.

According to reports in Italy, the Serie A club are keen to sign him this summer but don't want to pay more than €3 million (£2.6m).

Torino set to move for Dennis Praet

Praet has struggled to make much of an impact since his eight-figure move to the King Power Stadium from Sampdoria.

The Belgium international has made 87 appearances in his four years with the Foxes and played less than 1,000 minutes in the 2022/23 campaign.

The midfielder spent the 2021/22 on loan at Torino and Tuttosport (17/06: p19) (via Football Italia) has reported that after Leicester's relegation from the Premier League, the Italian club are keen to re-sign him permanently.

The report claims they want to sign him on a low-cost deal with sporting director Davide Vagnati set to make contact concerning a move with officials at Leicester, who are said to be keen to clear house after dropping down to the Championship.

When does Dennis Praet's Leicester City contract expire?

Praet signed a five-year deal at the King Power Stadium when he joined from Sampdoria in 2019, which means he's set to enter the final 12 months of his contract this summer.

As a result, the current window represents Leicester's last chance to try and recover at least some of the money they spent on him.

The club will likely be keen to get Praet's wage, which was £75,000 per week in 2022/23 as per Capology, off their books to help them rebuild under new manager Enzo Maresca.

What is Dennis Praet worth?

Tuttosport's report adds that Torino are keen to make the most of Leicester's anticipated clear-out and Praet's contract situation by striking a low-cost deal for him.

It is understood that the Italian club do not want to pay more than €3 million (£2.6m) for the midfielder this summer.

The 29-year-old is a 15-cap Belgian international and was highly regarded when he made the move to the Foxes four years ago but his stock has fallen considerably since.

That means the East Midlands club are likely going to have to accept a nominal fee to get Praet off their books this summer.

Whether that will be as low as the fee that Torino are hoping for remains to be seen but it would be ambitious to think they can demand too much more.