Leicester City and Wolverhampton Wanderers remain keen on recruiting midfielder Arjan Raikhy, according to the Daily Mail.

The chance to stay in the Midlands could be appealing for Raikhy, who was born locally and has played for the likes of West Bromwich Albion and Aston Villa during the early stages of his career.

Many youngsters have made the switch from The Hawthorns to Villa Park including Finn Azaz and Tim Iroegbunam, but Raikhy's move there didn't prove to be a success and he was released by Unai Emery's side this summer.

Who is interested in Arjan Raikhy?

Failing to make a real impression at Stockport County and Grimsby Town, he didn't do enough to stay put at Villa, although that hasn't stopped other teams from taking an interest in him.

That could help him to secure a switch to an EFL team in the coming days, weeks or months, but it's unclear which division he will be playing in.

Leicester have just been relegated from the Premier League - but even though they find themselves in the Championship now - Raikhy's game time could be limited at the King Power Stadium like it would be at Molineux with Wolves.

However, there are quite a few teams lower down the pyramid who are also interested in the 20-year-old, including Barrow, Doncaster Rovers, Morecambe and Salford City, all of whom currently ply their trade in League Two and have made contract offers.

Morecambe have just been relegated from League One, with Salford City securing a place in the fourth-tier play-offs last term.

Barrow weren't far behind Salford, enjoying some promising moments during the 2022/23 campaign and finishing in ninth place.

Doncaster, meanwhile, finished 18th and will be desperate to improve on that under Grant McCann next season.

Which club should Arjan Raikhy be looking to join?

Even if he heads to Leicester or Wolves, he would probably have the chance to shine at a senior level next season because they may be prepared to send him out on loan.

And the fact he would remain in the Midlands could give him enough comfort to go out on loan temporarily and thrive there, knowing he will be returning to a familiar place if the loan spell doesn't work out.

At 20, he still has plenty of time to make his mark in professional football, so not playing a huge amount at a senior level may not be too costly for him now.

As well as this, he would probably earn a higher wage at Leicester or Wolves than he would in the fourth tier.

But his best option is to go to the fourth tier and try and become a real star there before climbing back up the football pyramid.

Plenty of footballers have done that before and have been successful, so he should consider relocating somewhere else so he can settle down permanently at a club where he's going to play regularly.

Doncaster will be hungry to enjoy a much more successful season, so a move there could be good. And at Salford, he could be a good replacement for Ethan Galbraith, so there are plenty of good offers on the table for him.