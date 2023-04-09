Leicester City are eyeing a move for Birmingham City midfielder Jordan James ahead of the summer transfer window, according to a Patreon report from journalist Alan Nixon.

It is understood that James has been on Leicester's radar for a considerable period of time.

The Foxes are currently facing a battle to retain their Premier League status following what has been a dismal run of form since the turn of the year.

Leicester have only managed to win two league games in 2023 and have suffered defeat in seven of the last eight fixtures that they have participated in at this level.

A product of Birmingham's academy, James was handed his debut by the Championship outfit in 2021.

After achieving this personal milestone, the midfielder went on to make 20 more appearances for Birmingham in all competitions last season.

During the current term, James has featured on 32 occasions in all competitions.

However, due to the presence of Krystian Bielik, Juninho Bacuna, George Hall and Hannibal Mejbri, the 18-year-old has been limited to seven starts in the Championship.

Could Leicester City face a battle for Jordan James' signature from another club?

As well as attracting interest from Leicester, James is also believed to be on Bologna's radar.

As per Nixon's report, the Italian side are looking into the possibility of submitting an offer believed to be in the region of £2m for the Wales international.

Should Birmingham sell James this summer?

Unless Blues boss John Eustace believes that James does not have a role to play in the club's long-term plans for the future, he should be looking to retain the midfielder's services.

Given that Mejbri and Bielik are both set to return to their parent-clubs later this year when their loan deals at St Andrew's expire, James will have a better chance of claiming a regular spot in the starting eleven next season.

With the midfielder said to be unsatisfied with his current situation, Eustace will need to offer him some assurances regarding game-time in order to convince him to stay.

Birmingham will certainly be in no rush to sell James as his current contract at the club runs until 2025.

Therefore, Leicester or Bologna may have to submit a major bid this summer in order to test the Blues' resolve.

While Bologna will be able to offer James the chance to play in Serie A next season, there is no guarantee that Leicester will retain their top-flight status as they are currently two points adrift of safety.