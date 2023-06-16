Leicester City are eyeing up a move for Spezia striker M’Bala Nzola in the event that Jamie Vardy leaves the club.

According to Il Secolo XIX, the forward is available for a fee worth €10 million (£8.5 million).

The 26-year-old has caught the eye of scouts at Leicester as they prepare for the possibility of Vardy’s exit this summer.

What is the latest with Jamie Vardy’s Leicester City future?

The Leicester legend has a contract until 2024, meaning that the club could look to cash-in on him now in order to not lose him as a free agent in a years’ time.

Relegation to the Championship has raised some doubt over whether the veteran forward will remain at the King Power Stadium going into next season.

Vardy has been a talismanic figure for the club for over a decade, signing from non-league Fleetwood Town in the summer of 2012.

The former England international helped the Foxes gain promotion to the top flight in his first season at the club, before helping Leicester to a famous league title triumph in 2016.

Vardy has been a mainstay in the team over the years, but could make the move back to the top flight if interest arises in his services.

Who is M’bala Nzola?

In the event that Vardy does depart the King Power, Leicester have identified Nzola as his likely replacement.

The 26-year-old has a release clause that could make him an affordable target this summer.

The Angola international scored 13 goals in Serie A last season, helping Spezia to a 17th place finish in the Italian top flight.

Leicester face potential competition from fellow Italian side Fiorentina.

However, the Europa Conference League runners-up are looking to secure a deal at a lower cost than the £8.5 million release clause.

Would M’Bala Nzola be a good signing for Leicester City?

Nzola has scored 26 goals in 77 appearances in Serie A and has earned plaudits for his performances this season.

It was his goals that helped keep Spezia in the Italian top flight this summer, and he could be the man to power Leicester back to the Premier League.

A lot obviously depends on the future of Vardy, but it is hard to imagine the forward playing for someone else even with the team in the Championship.

Vardy’s importance to Leicester has diminished in recent seasons, but he is still a very experienced member of the dressing room and is beloved by the fanbase, so it is hard to imagine him departing.