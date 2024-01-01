Highlights Leicester City are interested in signing Liverpool's Fabio Carvalho on loan for the remainder of the season.

Carvalho had an underwhelming loan spell at RB Leipzig but impressed during his time at Fulham.

Leicester may need midfield reinforcements due to potential absences during the African Cup of Nations, but they should carefully consider their options before pursuing Carvalho.

Leicester City are keen on a loan move for Liverpool starlet Fabio Carvalho, according to a report from Sky Sports News.

The 21-year-old spent the first half of the season on loan at Bundesliga outfit RB Leipzig, making 15 appearances in all competitions for the German side.

Without context, that doesn't sound like a bad total for the young player, but just nine of these displays came in the league and most of his appearances came from the bench.

With this in mind, Jurgen Klopp's side have opted to recall the attacking midfielder, who joined them from Fulham last year.

The Portugal youth international thrived at Craven Cottage during the West London side's excellent 2021/22 promotion-winning campaign, when the likes of him, Aleksandar Mitrovic and Harry Wilson often stole the headlines.

Carvalho certainly played his part in a dominant season under Marco Silva - but he hasn't exactly been one of the first names on the teamsheet at Anfield.

Making 21 competitive appearances for the Reds, and scoring three goals in the process, the Merseyside outfit may end up looking to send him out on loan to gain some more senior experience.

Leicester City's interest in Fabio Carvalho

Sky Sports News believes the Foxes are currently keen to bring the 21-year-old to the King Power Stadium for the remainder of the 2023/24 campaign.

Considering the sales that Enzo Maresca's side made during the summer window, they may have the funds to get a permanent deal over the line, but the Reds are unlikely to want to lose the youngster permanently just yet after seeing him showcase his talent at Craven Cottage a couple of years ago.

Leicester City - 2023/24 Departures Player Name Signed For Loan/Permanent James Maddison Tottenham Permanent (fee involved) Harvey Barnes Newcastle United Permanent (fee involved) Timothy Castagne Fulham Permanent (fee involved) George Hirst Ipswich Town Permanent (fee involved) Victor Kristiansen Bologna Loan Youri Tielemans Aston Villa Permanent Caglar Soyuncu Atletico Madrid Permanent Daniel Amartey Besiktas Permanent Ayoze Perez Real Betis Permanent Jonny Evans Man United Permanent Boubakary Soumare Sevilla Loan Luke Thomas Sheffield United Loan Nampalys Mendy Without Club Permanent Ryan Bertrand Without Club Permanent Tete Shakhtar D End of Loan

Unfortunately for Maresca's side, they may not be the only team in the race to secure the 21-year-old's signature, with plenty of teams expected to be interested in the player.

Sky Sports News even believes some of Leicester's league rivals may end up taking an interest in Carvalho, even after his underwhelming loan spell in Germany.

Leicester City should continue keeping tabs on Fabio Carvalho

The African Cup of Nations could end up forcing the Foxes' hand in the transfer market.

With Wilfred Ndidi likely to be heading to the tournament, having an extra midfield option could be important for the Foxes.

Not only is Ndidi likely to be absent, but also Patson Daka, Abdul Fatawu and Kelechi Iheanacho as they represent their respective nations at AFCON. Adding extra firepower in their absence could be important and Carvaho can be a threat in the final third.

Leicester do have other midfield options though and that's why Maresca and the board have to think very carefully before making an approach for the 21-year-old.

Cesare Casadei can operate in an advanced midfield role as well as Dennis Praet. If one of the two left, you could understand it if they launched an offer for Carvalho.

Maresca does need to try and trust his existing squad though - and he won't want to rock the boat too much by making lots of additions this month.