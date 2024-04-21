Leicester City have got their Championship title challenge back on track and put an end to their run of two consecutive defeats with a 2-1 win over Midlands rivals West Brom on Saturday afternoon.

Goals from Wilfred Ndidi and veteran Jamie Vardy secured a vital three points for the Foxes, who now sit top of the Championship table, having played the same number of games as their closest promotion rivals Ipswich Town and Leeds United.

Enzo Maresca's side face a tough task on Tuesday night though, as they host fourth place Southampton, who still have a chance to break into the automatic promotion spots.

Russell Martin's Saints will head into Tuesday's clash off the back of a defeat though, after falling to a 2-1 loss at Cardiff City on Saturday, as Cian Ashford scored a 96th-minute winner for the Bluebirds, but will be determined to pick up a victory over the Foxes.

The King Power Stadium outfit are in a favourable position, sitting top of the league with just three games left to play, and promotion looks likely for Maresca and co.

Ahead of a potential Premier League return, the Foxes will hope to strengthen their squad over the summer transfer window, as they will not want a repeat of last season's relegation from the top-flight.

Leicester City are eyeing up Sint-Truiden defender Eric Junior Bocat

According to The Sun, Leicester scouts are looking at French left-back Eric Junior Bocat, who plays for Belgian top-flight outfit Sint-Truiden.

The 24-year-old has made 32 league appearances this season, scoring two goals and producing three assists in the process, while his side are in contention for a Europa Conference League spot.

Junior Bocat first joined the Belgian First Division A ahead of the 2020/21 season, when he signed for Royal Excel Mouscron from French Ligue 1 outfit Lille.

He went on to sign for Sint-Truiden in the summer of 2022, and made 25 league appearances during the 2022/23 First Division A campaign.

In the current 2023/24 campaign, Bocat has scored twice and notched three assists in 33 league appearances, with his side currently playing in a min group to try and qualify for the UEFA Europa Conference League.

The Frenchman could be a good signing for the Foxes, who could do with more strength in the full-back area, as demonstrated by the fact that midfielder Hamza Choudhury has often been deployed in the full-back position, while central defender Wout Faes started at left-back against West Brom in Maresca's system where full-backs invert into either defence or midfield.

The Sun also report that Junior Bocat can play at wing-back, so his versatility could be a quality which makes him an attractive proposition for the Foxes.

Leicester City could encounter competition for Eric Junior Bocat

Maresca will be keen to bolster his squad ahead of a likely looking Premier League return, and Junior Bocat could be a great signing, who would help the Foxes achieve their potential goal of top-flight survival.

However, the Midlands outfit will have to navigate financial fair play challenges, and last month they were charged by the Premier League for an alleged breach of the top-flight's profit and sustainability rules.

This could mean that the Foxes will be subject to a points deduction next season, while the club will have to be wary of their finances this summer, but Junior Bocat could be a strong signing for Maresca as far as on field matters are concerned.

Of course, there could be interest from elsewhere though that Leicester have to deal with, including from Türkiye as reports in February suggested that Trabzonspor had agreed a deal in principle for Bocat's services.

Nothing came to fruition in the end, but it suggests that Bocat could be a wanted man from several corners of Europe come the summer window.