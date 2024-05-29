Leicester City have set their sights on appointing Óscar García Junyent as their latest manager.

According to Spanish outlet BeSoccer, the Foxes are targeting the 51-year-old as a potential replacement for Enzo Maresca.

Maresca guided the East Midlands outfit to promotion to the Premier League at the first attempt, having taken over following their top flight relegation 12 months ago.

However, the club will now be planning for life back in the top tier of English football without the Italian coach.

It is expected that he will be taking over at Chelsea to replace Mauricio Pochettino in the dugout, following a compensation agreement worth around £10 million.

Enzo Maresca's Leicester City record (all competitions as per Transfermarkt) Games Wins Draws Losses Win Percentage 53 36 4 13 67.92

Leicester City’s manager search latest

Leicester have set their sights on Garcia as their preferred candidate to replace Maresca, should he complete his move to Stamford Bridge as expected.

The Spaniard is currently in charge at Belgian side OH Leuven, who finished fourth in the top flight table last season.

Leicester chairman Aiyawatt Srivaddhanaprabha was in the stands for what could be Garcia's last game in charge of Leuven, a 2-1 loss to Westerlo, and also present was Foxes sporting director Jon Rudkin.

The Thai owners of Leicester also own Leuven too, meaning it should be a natural transition from one operation to the other if Garcia is going to make the move.

Garcia has earned a positive reputation among the ownership during his time at Leuven, which has led to them becoming interested in him replacing Maresca at Leicester.

The Foxes will face competition for the experienced coach, with La Liga side Las Palmas also eyeing a move for him.

Garcia has previously worked as a coach at a number of clubs, including at Brighton and Watford, getting the Seagulls to the Championship play-offs in 2014, only to lose to Derby County, but his stint with the Hornets was ended abruptly due to ill health.

His other experience includes working with the likes of RB Salzburg, Saint-Étienne, Olympiacos and Celta Vigo.

Óscar Garcia appointment could be underwhelming for Leicester City fans

Garcia is a natural choice from the perspective of making the multi-club ownership model work when it comes to Leicester's owners.

In theory, the OH Leuven manager should be in line to take over at Leicester at any point as that funnel should be the entire purpose of owning two sides.

However, supporters may be underwhelmed by his appointment, especially given his track record in English football.

Garcia hasn't exactly pulled up trees with Leuven over in Belgium - in the regular Pro League season they finished 12th out of 16 teams, which is hardly deserving of being given the chance to coach in the Premier League.

Should he be appointed, the Spaniard will have to work hard to win over the fans, who will be very disappointed to see Maresca depart for Chelsea so soon into his tenure at the King Power Stadium.

But perhaps there is a lack of ambitious candidates for the job, given the fact that the Foxes are likely going to be hit with an immediate points deduction for their overspending the last time they were in the top flight, and that could mean Srivaddhanaprabha and co turn to Garcia to steady the ship.