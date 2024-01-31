Highlights Leicester City are interested in signing Nantes centre-back Nathan Zeze before the January transfer window closes.

Zeze has started to make appearances for Nantes' first team and has been scouted by the Foxes, as well as others.

Leicester's interest in Zeze has left Nantes worried, but it will require a substantial offer to secure his services.

Leicester City are interested in a late January move for Nantes centre-back Nathan Zeze.

That's according to a report from French outlet L'Equipe, who say that the Championship leaders are among a number of clubs to have scouted the 18-year-old recently.

Zeze already catching the eye at Nantes

Despite the fact he is still only at the very early stages of his career, Zeze has started to break into the Nantes first-team over the past 12 months.

The teenager has now made a total of five senior appearances for Nantes' first team, which includes two outings in Ligue 1.

As well as that, Zeze has also featured on 25 occasions for the club's B-team, who currently play in the fifth-tier of French football, scoring once and providing one assist in that time.

Now it seems as though that form, is starting to attract plenty of interest in the centre-back from elsewhere, as we enter the final hours of the January transfer window.

Leicester among clubs keen on move for Zeze

According to this latest update from L'Equipe, Leicester were one of a number of clubs to have watched Zeze play for Nantes against Stade de Reims on Sunday afternoon.

The teenager played the full 90 minutes of that game, which ended 0-0, to leave Nantes 13th in the Ligue 1 standings, three points clear of the relegation places.

Current Ligue 1 standings Position Club Played Goal Difference Points 13th Nantes 19 -10 19 14th Toulouse 19 -9 17 15th Metz 19 -13 16 16th Lyon 19 -14 16 17th Clermont Foot 19 -14 15 18th Lorient 19 -17 13 As of 31st January 2024

That interest is said to have left Nantes worried after enquiries earlier in the window, and the next 24 hours will apparently be decisive when it comes to the future of the centre-back.

However, it is claimed that it will take a substantial offer, to secure the services of Zeze from Nantes before the market closes.

As things stand, there are two-and-a-half years remaining on the teenager's contract with his current club, securing his future there until the end of the 2025/26 season.

That of course, means Nantes are in a strong position to respond to offers for Zeze from Leicester or elsewhere, between now and the end of the window.

Leicester closing in on Premier League return

Following their relegation from the Premier League at the end of last season, Leicester now look to be well set for an immediate return to the top-flight of English football.

In the wake of their 3-1 win over Swansea City on Tuesday night, the Foxes currently sit top of the Championship table, 11 points clear of the play-off places.

Enzo Maresca's side are next in action on Saturday afternoon, when they travel to the Bet365 Stadium to face Stoke City.

Zeze could be one for the future for Leicester

This could be an interesting signing for Leicester if they pull it off.

Given his age and relative lack of experience at the very top level, it would be a big ask to throw Zeze straight into the first-team at The King Power Stadium.

Related Stefano Sensi: Leicester City reach Inter Milan transfer agreement Leicester City have yet to give the green light to complete a deal to sign Stefano Sensi

However, the form of Wout Faes and Jannik Vestergaard means it is unlikely they would have to do that, and so the experience he could pick up over time, may ensure he is ready to step into that role in the future, with the potential he is showing, suggesting he may be able to do so.

As a result, given it appears they have been keen on a new centre back for quite some time now, it does seem as though this may be a deal that is worth pursuing late in the window for Leicester City.