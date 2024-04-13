Highlights Plymouth Argyle's recent form turnaround under Neil Dewsnip has boosted their Championship survival bid significantly.

Dewsnip's decision to take charge as caretaker manager has proven to be a stroke of genius for the Pilgrims.

The victory over Leicester City has put Argyle in a good position to maintain their status in the Championship.

Plymouth Argyle earned themselves a shock 1-0 win over automatic promotion hopefuls Leicester City on Friday night courtesy of a Mustapha Bundu goal.

The Pilgrims have now gone three games unbeaten in the Championship, a timely run of form which has bolstered their second tier survival bid.

Prior to a 1-0 victory over now relegated Rotherham United on Friday 5th April, Argyle had not won since February 24th and endured a run of six games without a win that included just one draw and five losses.

It was a dismal spell of form that led to the sacking of former manager Ian Foster on 1st April, who only became the Pilgrims' boss in January after Steven Schumacher joined Stoke City.

Following Foster's dismissal, Argyle's director of football Neil Dewsnip took interim charge, assisted by coach Kevin Nancekivell, which appeared to be a risky move.

But since they've taken charge, the Home Park outfit have won seven points out of nine available, with wins over the Millers and the Foxes as well as a 1-1 draw with Queen's Park Rangers.

Risky decision is proving to be an unlikely masterstroke

Since the director of football has become caretaker manager, the Pilgrims have been in inspired form and have put themselves in good stead to maintain their Championship status.

Whereas, under Foster's stewardship, Argyle fans will have been wondering where their next victory was coming from, after seeing their side earn just one win in 11 second tier attempts.

Although Dewsnip did well to guide the men in green to a win over a poor Millers side, and a draw against fellow relegation rivals QPR, Friday's win over Leicester is a more significant achievement.

Plymouth Argyle Results under Neil Dewsnip Opponent Result Rotherham (A) 0-1 W QPR (H) 1-1 D Leicester (H) 1-0 W

Despite the fact that the Foxes are on a poor run right now, with three losses in five games, they are still a star-studded outfit who have aspirations of an immediate Premier League return.

A win over Maresca's men will ensure that Dewsnip's Argyle approach the last three games of the season full of confidence that they have what it takes to avoid the drop.

Should the Pilgrims maintain their Championship status, the Home Park faithful will look back on Friday night's win with positive memories, while Bundu's fine finish was an impressive moment.

Argyle's destiny is in their own hands

Recent form has ensured that Dewsnip and co do not have to worry about the results of other teams around them, because if they look after their own affairs, Argyle will survive the threat of relegation.

Furthermore, the Pilgrims have two opportunities to win points directly from fellow strugglers, as they face Stoke City and Millwall on Saturday 20th and 27th April respectively.

The Home Park faithful will hope that their side can seal survival with wins over the Potters and the Lions, as they face Hull City in their last fixture of the season, who could still be in play-off contention.

However, the Tigers have endured a drop-off in recent weeks, as they had a run of six games without a win which spanned late February, the entirety of March, and the Easter period.

Regardless of the form of Liam Rosenior's men, Argyle appear likely to remain in the Championship, and the decision to make Dewsnip caretaker manager has proven to be an unlikely stroke of genius.