Promotion is no longer a certainty for Leicester City.

For much of the season, it looked as though the Foxes would finish comfortably in first place, especially after Ipswich Town's wobble.

And with the quality of players they have, everything seemed to be in their favour. However, things haven't quite worked out.

Where Leicester City are in the Championship table

With the Tractor Boys recovering and Leeds United going unbeaten in the league in 2024, at the time of writing, the Foxes have been knocked off top spot.

They may have a game in hand, but they aren't guaranteed to win most of their games now, especially with the pressure firmly on them to respond and ensure they secure a top-two finish at the end of the campaign.

If the play-offs have taught us anything, it's the fact anyone can come out on top, and the last thing Leicester will want to do is compete in them.

Can you see a mass exodus at Leicester City this summer if promotion is not achieved? If so, who in particular can you see going?

Planning will be going on ahead of the summer - and two different plans will surely be created for them - with the club either staying in the Championship or being promoted back to the Premier League.

Some would imagine quite a few key players will depart this summer if they aren't promoted.

With this in mind, two FLW writers have dropped their verdicts on whether they can see a mass exodus at Leicester happening if they aren't promoted, and if so, which players are likely to be on their way out of the King Power Stadium.

Adam Jones

Players in quite a few positions could leave.

There have been rumours about Wilfred Ndidi's future and with his contract expiring in the summer, he could be one of the first men to depart the promotion chasers, along with Dennis Praet.

With Leicester needing to raise funds before the end of June though, Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall's potential departure could be the most beneficial for the Foxes, at least financially.

He will surely want a move this summer if the club isn't promoted, along with Kelechi Iheanacho who sees his deal come to an end this summer.

Harry Souttar is an obvious name in the frame to leave considering his lack of appearances this term - and the club has a surplus of options in the goalkeeping department despite Alex Smithies' departure.

It would be a surprise if both Daniel Iversen and Danny Ward didn't leave before the end of the next transfer window because of this.

Sam Rourke

I'd expect there to be a huge squad turnover at Leicester City if the Foxes fail to secure promotion.

Months ago, this seemed like an extremely unrealistic proposition but given Leicester's wobble of late and Leeds and Ipswich Town's resurgence, there is a genuine chance Enzo Maresca's side could miss out on promotion altogether.

With the financial difficulties that the east Midlands side are facing right now, player exits will be inevitable in this upcoming transfer window but that will be amplified ten-fold if they remain a second tier outfit.

There are too many players in that Leicester side that are really too good for the division, with the likes of Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall and Wilfried Ndidi two players who have attracted interest from some of the world's biggest clubs in recent times.

They are two who in my mind would be dead certs to depart the King Power Stadium if promotion isn't sealed - the Foxes should be able to garner a decent sum for Dewsbury-Hall, upwards of £25m you'd feel, whilst Ndidi could be one to leave on a free amid his contract situation.

The likes of Kelechi Iheanacho will likely depart in the summer whilst you'd expect there to be plenty of interest in the likes of Wout Faes, James Justin, Harry Winks and Ricardo Pereira.

But as aforementioned, Dewsbury-Hall would be a dead cert to leave if promotion isn't secured - He's a Premier League player and it'd be no surprise to see Brighton and Hove Albion renew their efforts to sign him when the summer window swings open.