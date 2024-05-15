Highlights Leicester City are considering a bid for Szmodics, but financial restrictions could limit spending this summer.

Blackburn value Szmodics at £20m.

Plenty of others are keen on the 28-year-old too.

Leicester City are weighing up whether to launch a bid for Blackburn Rovers attacker Sammie Szmodics, according to a report from Give Me Sport.

The Foxes are now preparing for life back in the Premier League after their promotion was confirmed, with Enzo Maresca's side surviving a major wobble to go on and win the Championship title.

Considering their financial situation, with the club losing £89.7m last season, promotion feels vital for the Midlands club who have been charged for a breach of financial rules.

Further breaches could be possible in the future if they fail to remain within the limits, so they will need to keep a close eye on their spending in the coming windows.

This could mean that they are limited in the amount they can spend this summer, which is a slight blow considering additions will be needed to give themselves the best chance of remaining in the top flight for the long term.

They won't want to become a yo-yo team after winning the Premier League title and the FA Cup in the last decade, but their spending could be restricted and that could leave the Foxes in a tricky situation.

One area that desperately needs to be strengthened is the forward department, even if Jamie Vardy puts pen to paper on a new contract.

Patson Daka didn't perform brilliantly during the 2023/24 season, Tom Cannon hasn't played much and Kelechi Iheanacho looks set to depart the King Power Stadium when his contract ends, so a goalscorer will be required this summer.

Leicester City keen on Sammie Szmodics

Leicester are "seriously considering" making an offer for the Rovers man, according to Give Me Sport.

However, there are a number of teams who are thought to be keen on the 28-year-old, with Everton recently being linked.

Sammie Szmodics' 2023/24 campaign at Blackburn Rovers (All competitions) Appearances 48 Goals 33 Assists 4

Brentford, Luton Town and Sheffield United have also been linked with a move for the striker, although the latter two's relegation could potentially reduce their chances of signing him.

West Ham United, meanwhile, are unlikely to make a move for him despite having an interest in him.

Leicester City may be forced out of the race for Sammie Szmodics

Give Me Sport have reported that Szmodics is valued at around £20m.

Having sold Adam Wharton to Crystal Palace for a similar fee during the winter window, Blackburn are probably in a very strong negotiating position.

Szmodics also has plenty of time left on his contract, so they can afford to hold out for around £20m.

With others also in the race and Leicester's financial fair play situation in mind, it would be a surprise if the Foxes came out on top in this race.

That's a shame for the Foxes - because he is a prolific scorer who could potentially play a big part in keeping the club in the top flight next season.

It remains to be seen how many goals he would score in the top tier, but after scoring 33 goals in a struggling side, you would back him to make a good impact at the King Power Stadium.

It would be difficult to see Leicester not being forced out of the race for him though, even after their promotion.