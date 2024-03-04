Enzo Maresca has made a stark claim about the state of Leicester City's midfield options after the severity of the injury to Ricardo Pereira was revealed.

The Foxes were hit with another tough blow at the weekend when they lost their third league game on the bounce to Queens Park Rangers, having fallen to fellow promotion-chasers Leeds United the week before.

The fact that they weren't able to take any points from their home match against QPR was bad enough - the London-based side are barely out of the relegation zone - but they were given another blow before the game when their captain, Pereira, picked up an injury in a training session before the match.

The extent of the injury has now been revealed, and it's not good news.

Ricardo Pereira injury revealed

The Portuguese international picked up a hamstring injury when preparing for the match on Saturday. He is expected to be out for a month. "Ricardo is injured, and he will be out until after the international break,"said Maresca.

Pereira had a reputation for being injury prone, but he'd managed to stay clear of the sidelines for most of this campaign. The 30-year-old has played in 31 of the 34 league matches that Leicester have played this season.

The news of his injury was compounded by another problem suffered by yet another midfield option. Dennis Praet had to come off after 16 minutes on Saturday, having limped off whilst holding his hamstring. The severity of his injury is unknown at this time.

Enzo Maresca admission amid Leicester midfield injury crisis

The Foxes are down to just three options in the centre of the park; Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, Harry Winks, and Yunus Akgun. Maresca's system requires three central midfielders, so Leicester will not have any natural substitutes to replace one of the three if needs be.

The Spanish boss admitted that he may have to come out of retirement for the game on Tuesday, against Sunderland. Maresca won the UEFA Cup as a midfielder for Sevilla in his playing days. He said via the Leicester Mercury: "Probably on Tuesday [against Sunderland] I can play half an hour, 45 minutes, because at the moment we have just Harry, Kiernan, and Yunus."

Leicester's injuries should be concerning for fans

At this stage of the season, you want to move into the higher gears with a consistent team and looking unbeatable; that can't be said for this current Leicester side. The use of Pereira as a central midfielder should have been worrying enough, given that he is a natural full-back, but now that he is out, they really are limited in their options.

Ipswich Town are right on their heels, and, without a resilient performance by Huddersfield Town, Leeds United would be right there too.

Maresca's team has been bitten by the injury bug in the way that you would least want it too. Their squad has a lot of depth across the board, but if you get injuries to two or three key players in the same position, like Wilfried Ndidi and Praet, there's really not much else that you can do.

Leicester would have preferred these injuries to be spread out across the squad, but this is the way things have played out, and they're going to have to find a way to get over the line, even if they're limping at the end of it.