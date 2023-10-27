Highlights Leicester City has had an excellent start to the season, winning 12 out of 13 league games and sitting at the top of the Championship table.

Midfielder Wilfred Ndidi has been a key player for Leicester this season, but he is currently injured and will be out for some days or weeks.

Despite Ndidi's absence, Leicester has enough options in the midfield department to cope with his absence, and their upcoming match against QPR should still result in a routine win.

Leicester City are back in action on Saturday afternoon as they travel to Loftus Road to face Queens Park Rangers.

Heading into this season, there was a lot of uncertainty surrounding the Foxes, as Enzo Maresca was unproven, and the club’s key players had left during the summer.

However, it has been an excellent start to the season for Leicester, as they have won 12 of their 13 games in the league. Their only defeat came earlier in the campaign at home to Hull City.

Their 12 wins mean they are sitting at the top of the Championship table, five points clear of Ipswich Town and 14 points clear of third-place Leeds United.

They made it eight wins in a row in midweek as they beat Sunderland, and they will be looking to extend that against struggling QPR.

Midfielder Wilfred Ndidi has been at the heart of their success this season, but the Foxes will have to do without him on Saturday and maybe longer after Maresca’s recent update.

How has Wilfred Ndidi performed for Leicester City this season?

When Leicester’s relegation to the second tier was confirmed, several of their players were linked with the exit door.

One of them was Ndidi, which will come as no surprise as he was being looked at by top European clubs after performing for the Foxes for a while.

However, to many people's surprise, he didn’t move on during the summer and has continued to be an important part of the first team at the King Power Stadium.

The 26-year-old has played in all but one league game this season, and that was the midweek win over Sunderland.

Ndidi has started nine of the 12 games he’s been fit for, and during the games, he has recorded three assists, with them coming in the last four games. While he also grabbed a goal in the 4-1 win over Southampton a few weeks back.

Maresca has been cautious with Ndidi, as he’s only completed 90 minutes once this season, but he has been an important player, so the latest update will be a blow.

Ndidi sat out of the game against Sunderland, as he had picked up a muscular injury, and it was thought he just needed to rest.

But now the Italian has provided a further update, and the midfielder could be out for an extended period of time.

He said in his pre-match press conference, via Leicester’s official website: “The only one is Wilf. That looks a bit more than tiredness as we thought at the beginning, so he probably has to stay out some days or weeks.

“It’s not an important problem, just a muscular problem that we thought was not important. It’s not big, but I think at least for some days or weeks he going to be out.”

Can Leicester City cope without Wilfred Ndidi?

When teams drop down from the Premier League, they have a squad that is more than capable of competing at the very top of the Championship.

That again can be said for Leicester, so when they pick up injuries like this, there is an argument to say that they have enough options to get around this problem.

The Foxes are blessed in the midfielder department, as they’ve got Harry Winks, Hamza Choudhury, Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, and Dennis Praet, who can all fill the void.

Luckily, Leicester are playing QPR on Saturday, and unless the Foxes are not on it, this should be another routine win for them, and therefore, Ndidi’s absence may not be too much of a problem.