Enzo Maresca has highlighted Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall as Leicester City’s most improved player this season.

The midfielder is attracting interest from the likes of Fulham and Liverpool going into the January transfer window following a positive first half of the campaign.

Dewsbury-Hall has contributed five goals and six assists from 16 league appearances so far this campaign.

The 25-year-old is an academy graduate with the Foxes, and will be aiming to help bring the club back into the Premier League at the first attempt.

The Englishman has grown in importance as the season has gone on, taking on the mantle as one of the team’s key players following big-name departures like James Maddison in the summer.

What has Enzo Maresca said about Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall?

Maresca has claimed that Dewsbury-Hall suffered from the weight of responsibility he felt from Leicester’s relegation in the previous campaign.

However, he has identified the September international break as a turning point for the midfielder’s season.

"He was full of responsibility at first," said Maresca, via Sky Sports.

"But since the first international break he has improved a lot.

“He's calm, fantastic with the ball, he knows when to attack and what to give the team.

"He is so dangerous near the box, and has the quality to score or assist from anywhere.

“He could already have had 10 or 12 assists.

“He is probably the most-improved for us and he's in the perfect position."

Dewsbury-Hall has featured in all 16 of Leicester’s league games so far, with 15 of those appearances coming as a start.

He has contributed the most goals and assists in the team, with a total of 11, with the next best being Stephy Mavidid on five.

The 25-year-old will be key to the team’s promotion push, which will put pressure on Leicester to reject any potential advances for him in January.

Where are Leicester City in the Championship table?

Maresca’s side currently lead the way at the top of the Championship table, but back-to-back losses prior to the November international break has seen Ipswich Town go level on points with the Foxes.

The chasing pack outside of the automatic promotion places have also gained ground, with Leeds United only eight points behind, and Southampton one further back in fourth.

Leicester will be looking to get back to winning ways once the Championship action resumes this weekend.

Maresca’s side take on Watford at the King Power Stadium on 25 November in a 3pm kick-off.

How important is Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall to Leicester City?

Dewsbury-Hall is proving to be one of the most important players to Leicester now, especially in the aftermath of their summer business.

Losing the likes of James Maddison, Harvey Barnes and Youri Tielemans could have been extremely damaging to their hopes of immediately earning promotion back to the top flight.

However, the team has adapted well to their absences, with Dewsbury-Hall effectively stepping up into their role as leaders on the pitch.

It would be a surprise to see Leicester cash in during the January transfer window, perhaps only an offer in excess of £50 million could persuade the Championship side to sell midway through the campaign.