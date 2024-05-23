Leicester City manager Enzo Maresca has rejected an approach from Sevilla, as he appears focused on working in the Premier League, as per Fabrizio Romano.

The Italian led The Foxes to a Championship title win this season, as his side sealed an immediate return to top-flight football.

His possession-based style of football was largely dominant in the second tier, with clear signs able to be spotted that he is from the Pep Guardiola tree.

The exploits of Guardiola's former assistant haven't gone unnoticed in the world of football either, as top clubs from across Europe have been credited with taking an interest in the 44-year-old.

But as one potential exit door is closed by Maresca, another may have opened in the form of Chelsea, who are the latest club to hold a reported interest in hiring him, as they commence their search for Mauricio Pochettino's replacement.

Leicester City head coach Enzo Maresca rebuffs Sevilla approach

Posting on his X account this morning, Fabrizio Romano confirmed that Spanish club Sevilla had approached Maresca in recent weeks, over the potential of him taking over at the Andalusian club.

However, a prominent journalist has confirmed that Maresca has rejected this approach, as he held no interest in advancing into talks with the La Liga outfit.

Instead, Romano states that the Leicester boss wants to fully focus on management in the Premier League, thus holding no interest or desire to seek opportunities outside England's top-flight.

Crucially, Romano also reports that any club who want to appoint Maresca will have to activate a £7 million-£8 million release clause in the Italian's contract at the King Power Stadium.

Enzo Maresca interested in talking to Chelsea for their head coach vacancy

Picking the fruit from Guardiola's tree has yet to prove poisonous to any football club who chooses to do so.

Mikel Arteta has Arsenal as close as they've ever been to a Premier League title since Arsène Wenger's departure, Vincent Kompany looks set to take over as Bayern Munich manager, and Xavi - who was Pep's midfield maestro from his time in charge at the Nou Camp - is now a La Liga winner with Barcelona as a manager.

So, with Chelsea reportedly making the Leicester boss their 'top target' to replace Pochettino at Stamford Bridge, they may be set to follow in the footsteps of other top European clubs in poaching another of Pep's disciples.

And it appears that a move to West London would be something that the Italian would entertain, as he would reportedly be open to holding talks with Chelsea should they make an official approach.

Losing Enzo Maresca would be huge blow to Leicester City

Under Maresca's guidance, the Leicester City champions of 2023/24 became one of the most well-rounded teams we've seen in the Championship in recent times.

Lethal in attack with an embarrassment of riches for second tier level, but also stout and tough to break down in defence, The Foxes were an exceptionally well balanced side.

Enzo Maresca Leicester City 23/24 Championship stats, per FotMob Goals per match Goals conceded per match Avg. possession 1.9 0.9 62.1%

Indeed, City's 1.9 goals per match were only bettered by second placed Ipswich Town, whilst their 0.9 goals conceded per match was the joint-best in the division alongside Leeds United.

They were also able to retain the ball extremely well, and frustrated opposition teams similarly to that of Manchester City under Guardiola.

Their 62.1% average possession was only bettered by Southampton, another manager in Russell Martin, who employs a heavy possession-oriented, slow-build-up approach to great effect.

It's clear then, that if Leicester do lose Maresca ahead of their first season back in the Premier League, it would mean their chances of survival would take a significant hit, as sourcing a replacement, installing their philosophy and tactics as well as recruitment desires would be highly disruptive to the squad.