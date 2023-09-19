Highlights Leicester City striker Tom Cannon is facing an extended period on the sidelines with a back issue.

The club's head coach, Enzo Maresca, sees Cannon as more of an option for the future rather than the current campaign.

Cannon only joined Leicester on a long-term deal from Everton on the final day of the summer transfer window.

That's according to the club's head coach Enzo Maresca, who is relaxed about the situation, as he sees the 20-year-old as more of an option for the future, than the current campaign.

How has Cannon fared at Leicester so far?

The second half of last season saw Cannon impress on loan from Everton in the Championship with Preston North End.

During his time at Deepdale, the Irish youth international scored eight goals and provided one assist in 20 league appearances for the Lancashire club, as they finished 12th in the second-tier standings.

That impress stint with Ryan Lowe's side saw Cannon linked with a long list of Championship clubs over the course of the summer transfer window.

Ultimately though, it was Leicester who would win the race for his signature, signing the 20-year-old on a permanent basis for a fee reported to be worth around £7.5million.

Cannon signed a five-year contract with the Foxes when he joined the club, securing his future at The King Power Stadium until the end of the 2027/28 season.

However, he is yet to make his senior debut for the club, and it seems as though it may still be some time, before he is able to do that.

What has Maresca said about Cannon's injury situation?

Speaking following the signing of the striker earlier this month, Maresca explained that Cannon was suffering from problems that meant he would initially not be available for the Foxes.

Now, it seems those issues relate to a back injury, that is set to keep the 20-year-old out of action for an extended period.

However, it appears that may not be a major concern for Maresca, due to the fact he always planned to use the striker more as one for the future, rather than the current campaign.

Discussing the situation with regards to Cannon's current injury, the Foxes head coach told Leicester's official website: "We found a problem when [Cannon] signed.

"Because he’s a long-term investment, it doesn’t mean we need him now, so we prefer to be careful on that to make all the checks that we need to do.

"At the moment, he’s not training with us, so it will be quite long. It’s very similar to Dennis Praet’s injury. It’s a stress fracture in his back. We still don’t know how long. He hasn’t trained in any session with us."

It has been a bright start to the campaign for Leicester following their relegation from the Premier League at the end of last season.

Friday night's 4-1 win away at Southampton means they currently sit second in the Championship table with 15 points from six league games, ahead of their trip to Carrow Road to face Norwich City on Wednesday night.

What does Cannon's injury mean for him and Leicester?

It seems that for Leicester, this setback for Cannon is not a major concern for them at this moment in time.

Maresca clearly has plans for the striker that are focused more on the future, rather than right here and right now, so it seems as though they will not be affected too much by this injury update.

Indeed, the way Leicester have started the season in impressive fashion, does seem to suggest that they ought to be able to cope without him for the time being.

That though, may not be much consolation for Cannon, who will no doubt want to be fit and pushing for a place in Leicester's first-team as soon as possible, especially considering what they have the potential to achieve over the course of this season.