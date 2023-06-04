The managerial merry go round is in full swing in the EFL this summer, with all three teams relegated from the Premier League looking to appoint new head coaches.

And one name that looks set to be coveted by many clubs is Steven Gerrard, who was most recently at Aston Villa.

Gerrard is reportedly one of a number of names that Leeds United are looking into along with Scott Parker and Carlos Corberan, according to The Telegraph, with the ex-Liverpool midfielder thought to be keen on the prospect of taking over at Elland Road.

It isn't just Leeds though that are thought to have Gerrard on their shortlist though, as Alan Nixon of The Sun has reported that Leicester City are now looking into the possibility of hiring the England legend.

Graham Potter has been wanted by the hierarchy at the King Power Stadium and contact has been made, but with it looking unlikely that the 48-year-old wants to rush back into management following his stint at Chelsea, the Foxes are now set to turn to Gerrard.

What is Steven Gerrard's current situation?

Gerrard of course is currently a free agent, having been sacked from his job at Aston Villa back in October 2022.

It was the first time that the England legend had been dismissed by a club having previously led Rangers to the Scottish Premiership title before moving on to Villa, who paid a significant amount of compensation for his services.

Gerrard has not been in work for just over eight months and has been doing a bit of punditry on the side in the mean-time on occasion.

Would Steven Gerrard be a good appointment for Leicester City?

It's quite hard to say as to whether Gerrard would be a good appointment for Leicester considering his time at Villa ended in pretty poor fashion.

Gerrard registered just a 32.5 win percentage at Villa which isn't good at all, and it's clear by the time he departed the Midlands club that things weren't working out.

He has showed his managerial acumen in Scotland though with Rangers and coming into Leicester could be a good chance to start repairing his career in the dugout.

Big players will be sold but money should be available for reinforcements, so it will be an attractive job to take up and Gerrard will know he will likely have to step into the Championship or go abroad for his next move, so you'd imagine he would be keen.