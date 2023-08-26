Highlights Abdul Fatawu Issahaku has been given permission to complete a medical in England ahead of a move to Leicester City.

Leicester have already brought in Cesare Casadei and Stephy Mavididi this summer, but have lost several attacking contributors.

Issahaku's move to Leicester is initially a season-long loan deal, with the option for a permanent switch at the end of the season.

Sporting Lisbon attacker Abdul Fatawu Issahaku has been given the "green light" to go and complete a medical in England ahead of a move to Leicester City, according to Record (via Sport Witness).

The two sides have reportedly struck an agreement for the 19-year-old to link up with the Foxes, who are arguably in need of more attackers to come in and add more firepower to their squad before the transfer window closes.

They have already brought in Cesare Casadei who can contribute in the final third and Stephy Mavididi, who looks to be an exciting signing, has also arrived this summer.

But they have lost a lot of attacking contributors too, with Youri Tielemens departing on the expiration of his contract along with Ayoze Perez - and James Maddison and Harvey Barnes also leaving to link up with Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle United.

Both Maddison and Barnes were particularly useful in the final third for Leicester last season and would have been real assets to have in the Championship.

But it never looked as though Enzo Maresca's side were going to keep hold of them, with both generating a considerable amount of interest before their departures and Maddison only having one year left on his contract at the King Power Stadium.

Further details on Abdul Fatawu Issahaku's move to Leicester City

According to Record, the 19-year-old missed Sporting's training session yesterday.

And the player has now been given permission to make the switch to the Midlands, with the player set to link up with the Foxes on a season-long loan deal.

The second-tier side will reportedly pay all of his wages and then have the option to recruit him for €15m at the end of the season.

Crystal Palace also seemed to be in the race for the teenager - but it looks as though the Foxes have come out on top.

Is a move to Leicester City the right one for Abdul Fatawu Issahaku?

A permanent switch to the Premier League would have allowed the teenager to settle down in England for the long term.

And this is why a move to Selhurst Park may have been better for him.

However, things weren't guaranteed to work out in the English capital and they aren't guaranteed to fully work out at the King Power Stadium either.

This is why an initial loan move is a good one for the 19-year-old - and he may have a better chance of winning a decent amount of game time in the Championship.

The winger area is definitely in need of addressing considering the fact they don't have a huge number of options - but the 19-year-old will need to do a lot to steal the headlines from Mavididi who has made a positive start to life with the Foxes.

That's a good challenge for the Sporting man though and it could help to raise his performance levels because he has that objective to achieve.

If he can shine just as much as Mavididi, you feel Maresca's side will have a great chance to get themselves back to the top flight at the first time of asking. The Foxes have others who can contribute in the final third too.