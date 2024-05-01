Highlights Leicester City needs to negotiate a discount for Kristiansen with Bologna.

The Foxes are selling players like Dewsbury-Hall to balance finances and cover breach of Profit and Sustainability rules.

Bologna wants to keep Kristiansen but finds the previously agreed price too high, prompting negotiations with Leicester.

Leicester City are expected to be involved in negotiations with Bologna over full-back Victor Kristiansen, who joined the Italian side in the summer on loan and is wanted by them on a permanent basis.

The Foxes are in a desperate need to get rid of players before July, so they can balance their profits and losses books to avoid a further points deduction.

They were charged by the Premier League with breaching the Profit and Sustainability rules of the competition in the 2022/23 campaign. As a result of this charge, it is expected that Leicester will start next season, in which they will be a top flight side again, with a points deduction.

One of the players that could leave before the end of June, in order to put the club in a better financial position, is Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall.

The star of the team has contributed a combined 26 goals and assists for the team in the Championship this season, but interest from Brighton & Hove Albion, Tottenham Hotspur and Brentford, as per Football Insider, plus their poor fiscal state, could force them into selling the 25-year-old.

The club's Players' Player of the Year award winner has said that he doesn't want to leave the club.

Another player who the club could make money from is Kristiansen, but his temporary side are looking to drive the price of him down.

Bologna want Victor Kristiansen at a discount

The left-back joined Leicester in January last year for an up-front fee of £12 million from Copenhagen. He wasn't part of Enzo Maresca's plan for his first campaign in charge of the team, and he was sent out to Bologna on loan.

He has impressed with the Italian side, playing over 70 minutes per game, and he has registered three assists in 29 appearances.

Victor Kristiansen 23/24 Serie A stats (as of 1st May) Apps 29 Starts 23 Goals 0 Assists 3 Big chances created 5 Clean sheets 6 Stats taken from Sofascore

According to Il Resto Del Carlino, Bologna are very happy with the full-back, and they would like to keep him, but not at previously the agreed price.

There is an option in the loan deal for Rossoblu to buy him at the end of his scheduled time there for €15 million (£12.8 million). But, Bologna feel that this price is too high, even though they have a need for someone in his position, as per the Italian outlet.

The reported plan is to speak to Leicester and see whether they can "negotiate a discount."

Leicester have to try and stand firm on Kristiansen price

The current price point would mean that Leicester would barely break even on the 21-year-old, and that's if none of the add-ons, which could take the value of the original deal with the Danish side up to £17 million, as per Leicestershire Live, have been activated.

The club have to try and make profits at this stage, and, if they drop much lower with the full-back's price, then they won't be gaining the benefits of letting him leave permanently.

That's why a sale of Dewsbury-Hall could be so essential for them. He came through their academy, so, if he is sold, it will be pure profit.