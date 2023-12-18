Highlights Leicester City are willing to outbid Zenit St Petersburg for Lucas Beraldo, with Sao Paulo looking to generate at least $20m for the player.

Spending over $20m on a player in the second tier is risky, so Leicester should consider taking Beraldo on loan first before committing to a permanent deal if they secure promotion.

While Leicester aren't guaranteed promotion, it seems probable.

Leicester City are willing to exceed the amount that Zenit St Petersburg are willing to offer for Lucas Beraldo, according to a report from UOL (via Sport Witness).

The Foxes will be preparing for the transfer window, which opens in a fortnight.

This period could be crucial for many Championship teams hoping to secure promotion to the Premier League, including Enzo Maresca's side who are currently doing a remarkable job but aren't guaranteed to secure a top-two spot at the end of this term.

Both Ipswich Town and Leeds United are also in the mix for automatic promotion at this point and although the latter's recent dropping of points will be a boost for the Foxes, the latter can't afford to rest on their laurels.

They managed to complete some excellent summer deals and the money they generated from sales helped from that, with the departures of the likes of Harvey Barnes and James Maddison potentially set to help them fund some winter additions at the King Power Stadium.

Leicester City - 2023/24 Departures Player Name Signed For Loan/Permanent James Maddison Tottenham Permanent (fee involved) Harvey Barnes Newcastle United Permanent (fee involved) Timothy Castagne Fulham Permanent (fee involved) George Hirst Ipswich Town Permanent (fee involved) Victor Kristiansen Bologna Loan Youri Tielemans Aston Villa Permanent Caglar Soyuncu Atletico Madrid Permanent Daniel Amartey Besiktas Permanent Ayoze Perez Real Betis Permanent Jonny Evans Man United Permanent Boubakary Soumare Sevilla Loan Luke Thomas Sheffield United Loan Nampalys Mendy Without Club Permanent Ryan Bertrand Without Club Permanent Tete Shakhtar D End of Loan

The latest on Leicester City's interest in Lucas Beraldo

Beraldo is one player that has been linked with a January switch to the Midlands side, with the central defender potentially in contention to make the switch to Maresca's side.

The 20-year-old has been a regular starter for São Paulo when fit and available - and he has caught the eye of a couple of teams in Europe.

Russian side Zenit are reportedly happy to offer $18m to lure the young defender away from Brazil - and it's a sizeable offer that São Paulo rejected - according to UOL.

They are keen to generate at least $20m for him and although it's unclear how much the Foxes are willing to offer, they are happy to offer more than Zenit, which could give them a good chance of getting this deal over the line.

The same report states that São Paulo need to cash in on a player to help their cash flow.

Leicester City should think twice before spending $20m+ on Lucas Beraldo

Spending more than $10m on a player in the second tier is a risk, let alone $20m.

This is why the Foxes need to take him on loan at first before having the obligation to buy him for a set fee if they are promoted.

That's the only deal they should be looking to consider at the moment, even though they generated a decent amount of revenue in the summer from departures.

They could potentially pursue an option to buy, but an obligation to buy if promoted may be the only acceptable deal to Sao Paulo who will want to be pretty much guaranteed a decent amount of money.

Leicester aren't guaranteed to win promotion, but it looks likely.