FC Porto could potentially make a move for Leicester City full-back Ricardo Pereira this summer.

According to the latest print edition of newspaper Correio da Manha (as cited by Sport Witness), Porto may bolster their defensive options by sealing a reunion with the 29-year-old.

Signed by Leicester from Porto in 2018 for a fee believed to be in the region of €22m, Pereira has featured on 124 occasions for the club in all competitions during this particular spell.

Unfortunately for Pereira, he was forced to watch on from the sidelines for a considerable chunk of the 2022/23 campaign due to an issue with his Achilles.

How did Ricardo Pereira fare for Leicester City in the Premier League earlier this year?

Pereira made his comeback from injury in Leicester's 4-1 victory over Tottenham Hotspur in February.

The right-back went on to make 10 further appearances for the Foxes in all competitions.

Leicester failed to claim a clean-sheet in any of these games, and suffered relegation from the Premier League on the final day of the season.

Pereira was unable to perform to a high standard when he was fit enough to feature, as he recorded an underwhelming WhoScored match rating of 6.38 in the top-flight.

While the full-back did chip in with two direct goal contributions at this level, he only won 46% of the total duels that he participated in (aerial and ground, as per SofaScore).

What is Ricardo Pereira's contract status at Leicester City?

Pereira's current deal with the Foxes is set to run until the summer of 2026.

Due to the length of this contract, Leicester will be able to seek a considerable fee for the Portugal international in the upcoming transfer window.

Will Ricardo Pereira be tempted to make a move back to FC Porto this summer?

When you consider that Leicester are set to play in the Championship next season, they will find it difficult to retain the services of Pereira if Porto are indeed keen on signing him.

The Dragoes will be able to offer the defender the opportunity to play in the Liga Portugal next season, and in the Champions League as they claimed a spot in this competition by finishing second in the standings last month.

Having previously represented Porto on 77 occasions, it would not be a shock if Pereira is keen on securing a return to the club.

Providing that they are willing to sell Pereira, Leicester should consider moving him on relatively quickly in the summer window, as this will give them plenty of time to source an adequate replacement.