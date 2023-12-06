Highlights Leicester City's hopes of signing Sao Paulo's Lucas Beraldo have been dealt a blow as the player's club and entourage are not in a rush to sell.

Sao Paulo wants to receive the highest possible price for the centre back, so they are waiting to see the offers that emerge before making a decision.

Premier League clubs such as Chelsea, Wolves and Brentford have also been linked with the 20-year-old.

Leicester City's hopes of signing Sao Paulo defender Lucas Beraldo appear to have been dealt a blow.

That's after Brazilian journalist Alexsander Vieira revealed the stance of both the player's current club, and entourage, about a potential move.

Who is interested in a move for Beraldo?

Having already made 51 first-team appearances for Sao Paulo, helping the club to win the Copa do Brazil this year.

It seems as though the 20-year-old is starting to attract some considerable interest from England, ahead of the January transfer window.

Earlier this week, Brazilian outlet UOL reported that Leicester are preparing to make a €20million bid for the defender.

However, the Foxes are not alone with their interest in Beraldo, with it also being reported that Premier League trio Chelsea, Wolves and Brentford are keen on the Brazil Under 20 international.

Now though, it appears Leicester may face both a wait, and a battle, if they are to prove successful in their attempts to complete the signing of the centre back.

What is the latest on the race to sign Beraldo?

According to this latest update from Vieira, there is currently no rush from Sao Paulo to sell Beraldo.

That is apparently due to the fact that they are keen to see which, and how many, offers might emerge for the 20-year-old, in order to ensure they receive the highest possible price for him.

Indeed, Beraldo is contracted to his current club until the summer of 2026, meaning they are under no pressure to sell the centre back any time soon.

Meanwhile, the defender's entourage are thought to have a similar mindset, due to the fact that they believe he should be able to go straight to a big club, without using another as a stepping stone.

As a result, it is seemingly suggested that Leicester may have a job on their hands to convince Beraldo to make the move to The King Power Stadium in January, while they are still a Championship club.

Where are Leicester in the Championship?

Following their relegation from the Premier League at the end of last season, Leicester have made a strong start to life back in the Championship.

The Foxes have taken 46 points from their 19 league games since the start of the campaign, meaning they currently sit top of the table, eight points clear of a play-off place.

Current Championship Standings Position Team Played Points 1st Leicester 19 46 2nd Ipswich 19 45 3rd Leeds 19 38 As of 6th December 2023

They are therefore obviously in a strong position to secure a return to the top-flight, something which it seems could be crucial if they are to have a chance of signing Beraldo.

This certainly seems as though it will be a blow for Leicester and their hopes of signing the Sao Paulo centre back.

If the Brazilian club are waiting for the best possible offer to come in, it may open the door for clubs in a financially stronger position in the Premier League, to move ahead of the Foxes in the race for his signature.

Indeed, there are also clubs who are closer to challenging for major silverware, who it seem could be a more appealing destination for Beraldo, in the eyes of his entourage.

As a result, it looks as though Leicester City are going to have to do plenty of work, and convince plenty of people, if they are going to manage to make this deal happen at some point.